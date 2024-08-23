Endotherapy Devices Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Endotherapy Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The endotherapy devices market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.48 billion in 2023 to $4.76 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rising prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders, the aging population, increased awareness and early diagnosis, favorable reimbursement policies, global economic development, strategic collaborations and partnerships.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The endotherapy devices market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.17 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to advancements in minimally invasive techniques, the growing burden of chronic diseases, expansion of healthcare infrastructure, increased focus on early detection, regulatory support and standardization.

Growth Driver Of The Endotherapy Devices Market

The rise in the incidence of gastrointestinal diseases is expected to propel the growth of the endotherapy devices market going forward. Gastrointestinal illnesses impact the digestive tract from the mouth to the anus, which includes colorectal cancer, gastroesophageal reflux disease, ulcerative colitis (UC), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), Crohn's disease (CD), and others. Endotherapy devices are used in gastrointestinal diseases to perform non-invasive or minimally invasive surgical procedures to treat and diagnose ulcers, bleeding, celiac disease, obstructions, inflammation, and tumors in the gastrointestinal tract. Additionally, it also aids in the identification of the source of unexplained symptoms such as heartburn, abdominal pain, bleeding, nausea, vomiting, and pain.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the endotherapy devices market include Olympus Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Conmed Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Johnson & JohnsonCook Group Incorporated.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the endotherapy devices market. Major companies in the endotherapy devices market are focused on innovating their products to improve the observation power and sustain their position in the market.

Endotherapy Devices Market Segments:

1) By Product: Gastrointestinal Devices and Accessories, Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangio Pancreatography Devices And Accessories, Other Endotherapy Devices

2) By Application: Bronchoscopy, Arthroscopy, Laparoscopy, Urology Endoscopy, Neuro-Endoscopy, Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, Other Applications

3) By End-Use: Hospital, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America as the largest region in the endotherapy devices market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global endotherapy devices market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the endotherapy devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Endotherapy Devices Market Definition

Endotherapy devices are medical devices used in endoscopic procedures for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of various disorders such as gastrointestinal, colonoscopy, laparoscopy, anoscopy, arthroscopy, bronchoscopy, and others. These devices are designed to be used with an endoscope, a flexible tube with a light and camera attached that allows physicians to view the inside for better inspection of internal organs.

Endotherapy Devices Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Endotherapy Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on endotherapy devices market size, endotherapy devices market drivers and trends, endotherapy devices market major players, endotherapy devices competitors' revenues, endotherapy devices market positioning, and endotherapy devices market growth across geographies. The endotherapy devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

