Booker’s Restaurant and Bar Owner's Tracey & Cheri Syphax, Empower Their Employees to Become Employers

Bookers Restaurant & Bar 5021 Baltimore Ave Phila PA 19143

Owners, Tracey & Cheri Syphax

CJ Meenan, XPStartUp Labs and partner, Reentry Ventures & Street Start Ups

Any employee with an entrepreneurial mindset will either quit and become a successful entrepreneur or become one of the best team players you have”
— Tracey D. Syphax
PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Booker’s Restaurant and Bar, a popular eatery in the heart of West Philadelphia, is not just known for its delicious food, great service and lively atmosphere, but also for its commitment to empowering its employees. In a groundbreaking move, co-owners Tracey Syphax and Cheri Syphax are taking their passion for entrepreneurship and sharing it with their staff, teaching them how to become employers and business owners themselves.

Tracey Syphax, the author of From the Block to the Boardroom and CJ Meenan, the founder of XPStartUp Labs LLC, joined forces 7 years ago to create Reentry Ventures & Street StartUps, in order to bring the power of entrepreneurship to incarcerated individuals, communities and families impacted by the failed war on drugs. They look to bring their expertise and knowledge to the employees of Booker’s Restaurant and Bar during National Black Business Month. This initiative is the first of its kind in the restaurant industry, where employees are not only trained to provide excellent service but also given the tools to become successful entrepreneurs.

With this free program, employees at Booker’s Restaurant and Bar are learning valuable skills such as financial management, marketing, and business development. They are also given the opportunity to shadow Mr. & Mrs. Syphax in their respective businesses, gaining hands-on experience and mentorship.

This unique approach not only benefits the employees but also the community as a whole, as these future entrepreneurs will be able to create jobs and contribute to the local economy. “We want to show our employees that they have the potential to be successful business owners and leaders in their community. By investing in them, we are investing in the future of the City of Philadelphia,” said Tracey Syphax.

Syphax and Meenan are passionate about entrepreneruership, giving back to their community and believe that this program will have a positive impact on the city of Philadelphia. "Once again Tracey proves he is an industry leader and a great entrepreneur. This Entrepreneurial Mindset Workshop not only improves Bookers as a business, it also strengthens the abilities of the team members to be exceptional employees or someday start their own businesses. By investing in their team, Bookers is building a better community" said CJ Meenan.

Booker’s Restaurant and Bar has always been committed to serving its community, and this new initiative is a testament to their dedication. With their focus on empowering their employees and providing delicious food, Booker’s Restaurant and Bar continues to be a staple in the West Philadelphia community. For more information, visit their website at www.bookersrestaurantandbar.com or entrpreneurial services at www.streetstartups.live

Tracey Syphax
From the Block to the Boardroom LLC
+1 609-209-3285
