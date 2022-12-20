From the Block 2 The Boardroom Author Makes NJ History with Entrepreneurial Classes for Incarcerated Individuals
Author/Entrepreneur Tracey Syphax
For the first time in NJ history, a cohort of 31 incarcerated individuals graduated from entrepreneurial classes held at Northern State Prison in Newark, NJ.TRENTON, NEW JERSEY, USA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tracey D. Syphax
Entrepreneur, Author, and Activist
From The Block 2 The Boardroom, LLC
667 Martin Luther King Blvd., Trenton, NJ 08618
609-989-0111
ftb2tbllc@gmail.com
www.traceysyphax.com
On December 19, 2022, for the first time in New Jersey history a cohort of 31 incarcerated individuals graduated from entrepreneurial classes held at Northern State Prison in Newark, NJ. The classes are led by the Entrepreneurial Guru, CJ Meenan Co-Founder of XP StartUp Laps and Author/ Entrepreneur Tracey D. Syphax, of From the Block to the Boardroom LLC, a formerly incarcerated individual turned successful entrepreneur and a survivor of the war on drugs.
The first cohort of students started the 8-week intense entrepreneurial course with 16 students in the morning and 16 students in the afternoon. There is now a waiting list of over 60 individuals who want to learn the power of entrepreneurship. “Teaching in institutions is like teaching on fertile ground. This is where seeds of hope for a better life are planted and grown.”, Tracey D. Syphax.
The NJ Reentry Entrepreneurial Program (NJREP) is a partnership between the African American Chamber of Commerce, XP StartUp Laps and From the Block to the Boardroom under NJDOC, Dept of Community Engagement and Reentry Initiatives NJLEAD Grant 2022. Entrepreneurial training allows individuals to use their god gifted talents to create, produce and bring a service to the markets. This opportunity is also being presented for the first time in history at the Edna Mahan Women’s Correctional Center with that cohort beginning early 2023. "Our program has a proven track record of preparing folks to start and manage a small business when they return home from incarceration", CJ Meenan.
Mr. Syphax was named one of the top 25 Most Influential African Americans in the State of New Jersey in 2016 by the South Jersey Journal. He is a 2014 President Obama White House “Champion of Change” for his tireless work in reentry and employment for formerly incarcerated individuals. Mr. Syphax was pardoned in 2018 by then NJ Governor Chris Christie for decades-old drug charges. He released his award-winning memoir “From the Block to The Boardroom” in 2012 and uses his platform to teach and encourage entrepreneurial training for formerly impacted individuals.
www.traceysyphax.com
For interviews and more information contact: Cheri Syphax (510) 541-7736 or Cheri@phaxmarketingsolutions.com
Cheri Syphax
Phax Marketing Solutions
+1 6092093285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other