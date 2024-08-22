Governor Abbott Appoints Yochem To San Antonio River Authority Board Of Directors

TEXAS, August 22 - August 22, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed John Yochem, Jr. to the San Antonio River Authority (SARA) Board of Directors for a term set to expire on December 31, 2027, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

John Yochem, Jr. of Goliad is retired after over 47 years in furniture sales and interior design. He is chairman of the City of Goliad Board of Architectural Review for Historic Districts and Landmarks, former chairman of the City of Corpus Christi Arts & Cultural Commission, formerly the Municipal Art Commission, and former member of the SARA Environmental Advisory Committee. Yochem received a Bachelor of Arts in Fine Arts from The University of Texas at Austin.