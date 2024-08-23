Andrew Arulanandam to serve as new director of Idaho Lottery and Idaho State Liquor Division

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little announced today his appointment of Andrew Arulanandam to serve as the new director of the Idaho Lottery and the Idaho State Liquor Division following the retirement of longtime director Jeff Anderson in July.

“I am excited Andrew Arulanandam is bringing his talent and leadership back to Idaho to serve in my administration. His extensive experience in corporate management, public policy, and advocacy will be a tremendous asset to Idaho,” Governor Little said.

Arulanandam is returning to Idaho after more than two decades of working at the national level. He most recently served as interim chief executive officer and executive vice president of the National Rifle Association (NRA). He has worked for the NRA for more than 24 years managing public affairs and media relations. He also worked in the Office of Governor Phil Batt and served as Finance Director for Phil Batt’s campaign for Governor, and he is a past executive director of the Idaho Republican Party. Arulanandam is a graduate of Boise State University.

“I am honored Governor Little selected me to lead two important state agencies that responsibly serve the people of Idaho. The outstanding teams at the Idaho Lottery and Idaho State Liquor Division combined generate three quarters of a billion dollars annually in economic activity in the State of Idaho and turned back more than $210 million last year to support schools and critical infrastructure needs in our state,” Arulanandam said.

Arulanandam and his wife, Kate, a former FBI agent, have a son who is a college student in Pennsylvania. Arulanandam starts in his new role as director of both agencies in September.