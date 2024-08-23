Boil advisory issued for City of Massena

DES MOINES -- A boil advisory has been issued for the City of Massena in Cass County. This is due to low chlorine residuals throughout the distribution system.

The city has replaced the chlorine injection pump, and the affected area is being disinfected and flushed. City officials are notifying residents via Facebook, public notices and door to door contact.

Officials say there is no reason to believe water quality has been compromised, but as a precaution, customers are encouraged to boil water that will be consumed or used for food preparation. Water should be boiled for two minutes and allowed to cool before use. Water is safe to use for showering, laundry, general washing and outdoor use without boiling.

Two sets of bacteria samples will be collected for testing once residual chlorine levels have returned to normal. The boil advisory will be lifted once two consecutive sets of bacterial samples have tested negative for bacteria.