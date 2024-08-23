ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Aug. 23-26) - Phoenix Area

Westbound I-10 narrowed

to two or three lanes in areas between US 60

(Superstition Freeway)

and 24th Street

near Sky Harbor Airport

from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday

(Aug. 26) for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

Eastbound I-10 narrowed

to three lanes between Broadway Road and US 60. Broadway Road closed between 48th and 55th streets.

I-10 on- and off-ramps at Broadway Road closed. 52nd Street also closed at Broadway Road. Detour

: Allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes including the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway to bypass the I-10 restrictions.

Notes

:

The new westbound I-10 collector-distributor road between Baseline Road and 40th Street is now open.

Drivers heading toward the downtown Phoenix area can use the westbound I-10 mainline or the I-10 collector-distributor road.

Learn more at

I10BroadwayCurve.com