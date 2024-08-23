Helping Cat Ladies for Good Fund Nieces Arts Appreciation and Elite Sports Camps

Recruiting for Good helps Sweet Aunts (cat ladies and positive role models) fund their nieces art appreciation and elite sport camps www.CatLadiesforGood.com Recruiting for Good helps Sweet Aunts (cat ladies and positive role models) fund their nieces art appreciation and elite sport camps www.CatLadiesforGood.com Recruiting for Good helps Sweet Aunts (cat ladies and positive role models) fund their nieces art appreciation OnlyforLAKids.com Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact www.RecruitingforGood.com Retain Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good to support student athletes and fund elite sport camps www.SupportStudentAthletes.com

Recruiting for Good help companies find professionals to fund girl causes; and rewards referrals to companies hiring talent with arts and sport investments.

I love Celebrating Cat Ladies for Good...Sweet aunts who are positive role models ...inspired by Chelsea Handler, Jennifer Anniston, and Oprah too!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good Girls Design Tomorrow

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund girl causes.Recruiting for Good helps sweet aunts who love to support talented nieces; fund art appreciation education and elite sports camps.Aunts who successfully participate in Recruiting for Good Causes (referral program); earn generous funding investments to support nieces.According to Recruiting for Good Sweet Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "I am a professional, never been a father, I have dedicated my life to run a successful recruiting practice, invested in my leadership development education; and for the last four years I have been running programs to positively impact kids' lives. Thru my meaningful mentoring programs; kids learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. Girls excel in our programs and since 2022, I have increasingly focused on creating meaningful experiences just for girls to develop their leadership skills!"How Aunts Earn Funding for Nieces 1. Introduce an HR manager or an executive responsible for hiring to Recruiting for Good.2. Recruiting for Good finds the company a new employee and earns a finder's fee that is shared.3. Recruiting for Good rewards $2500 toward an art appreciation or elite sports camp designated by participating aunt.Carlos Cymerman adds, "Call me a Cat Lady for Good ...it's a compliment! I am a sweet role model making a positive difference in girls' lives...making my nieces, sisters, and mom proud every day!"AboutCelebrating Cat Ladies for Good. Love to be a positive role model to your niece; and surprise her by helping fund art appreciation education, and elite sport camps? Then, participate in Recruiting for Good Causes. We love to collaborate and help Sweet Aunts support their talented nieces. To learn more visit www.CatLadiesforGood.com Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow, Support Student Athletes in 2025; and Prepare Amazing Ambassadors for 2028 LA Games to Welcome The World! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman created Girls Design Tomorrow™ in 2020; a meaningful leadership development program. Tweens are invited to participate in community gigs, and create social causes/clubs. Girls discover their passion, purpose, and play. Girls learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values; by participating in creative experiences and developing communication skills thru different mediums. To learn more visit www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Passion + Purpose + Play!Love to Support Girls and Fine Dining in LA? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes; we reward referrals with donations to fund Girls Design Tomorrow™, and are rewarding The Sweetest Club Membership; The Rosé Social Club Paris to LA.Love to Celebrate Paris in LA..."Join The Rosé Social Club to Learn (Practice) French While Dining and Shopping. Our Exclusive Immersive French Experience is Exclusively Reserved for Members!"Members earn a $1500 dining gift card to The Sweetest Woman Chef/Owner Restaurants (a.o.c., Violet LA, or Xuntos), and earn exclusive ticketed dining experiences at LA's Best Select Restaurants. To Join The Sweetest Club visit www.TheRoseSocialClub.com Paris to LA!

Grips & Flips is an exceptionally talented 12 year old girl who has been working on Girls Design Tomorrow for the last 3 years; landed her own Gymnastics gig!

