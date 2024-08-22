Model advances public safety, connects people to services in Campbell River

CANADA, August 22 - People in Campbell River will be better served by a collaborative approach to complex social challenges in order to deliver faster access to services for individuals at risk of harm or victimization.

Safe community situation tables gather front-line workers from the public safety, health and social service sectors to identify high-risk individuals and rapidly connect them to services and supports they need, before they experience a negative or traumatic event.

“The many emerging and public safety challenges we are facing are best addressed through a collaborative, co-ordinated and community-based approach,” said Michele Babchuk, MLA for North Island. “Safe community situation tables not only address critical challenges Campbell River is facing, but it will also pave the way for lasting improvements and make our community safer and stronger.”

The Province has 36 operational safe community situation tables. The Campbell River table has been operational since 2022, and in 2023, was the second most active table in the province based on referrals. As part of the table’s work, partners meet on a weekly basis to address issues pertaining to their community, such as mental health and addictions, homelessness, poverty and survival crime.

“This funding from the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General will support the continued operation of the Campbell River situation table and its critical work in our community,” said Kermit Dahl, mayor of Campbell River. “Supporting a healthy and safe community is a key priority for council, and the Campbell River situation table is a great example of working across various mandates to effect positive change in our community.”

The model provides a structured, collaborative approach to managing complex or urgent circumstances by bringing together key groups, using systematic processes to mitigate risk and develop action plans to respond more effectively and efficiently to the needs of each individual. Furthermore, aggregate data analysis helps policy-makers assess gaps and risks in their local communities.

The tables are considered a best practice for improving community safety and well-being by enabling community front-line workers to:

proactively identify risks through real-time information sharing;

reduce long-term demand on emergency and police resources;

leverage and co-ordinate existing community assets and relationships between health supports, victim services, and culturally safe support and services;

plan and deliver collaborative interventions before an incident occurs; and

reduce increased risk in people’s lives.

The Province is providing Campbell River with a $60,000 grant to continue to support the community’s situation table. The funding will be allocated over three years to support table operations. Since 2018, more than $3 million has been provided in grants to B.C. regions and communities to facilitate local safe community situation tables, intervention circles and other related initiatives. There are 45 funded situation tables and intervention circles in B.C. Thirty-six are operational and the other nine are under implementation.

Safe community situation tables are advancing the Safer Communities Action Plan’s goal of creating safe, healthy communities for everyone. The tables build on the programs, services and initiatives the Province has undertaken or implemented to strengthen enforcement to break the cycle of violence and crime, and to strengthen services to keep communities safe and healthy.

Learn More:

For more information about situation tables, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/justice/criminal-justice/policing-in-bc/collaborative-public-safety-program/situation-tables

For more information about ways the Province is making communities safer for everyone, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/safer-communities/