BRANDON E. HAYES SELECTED AS TOP BUSINESS OWNER & CONSULTANT OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

Brandon E. Hayes Honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Nashville

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brandon E Hayes, Professional Business Consultant, Entrepreneur, & President of Renegade Cigars, was recently selected as Top Business Owner and Consultant of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith more than two decades of business experience Brandon has certainly proven himself as an expert in his field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, Brandon serves as a consultant for various businesses across several industries. Brandon is now offering his expert consulting services to business owners. His focus is on identifying niche market opportunities, implementing creative marketing strategies, and enhancing customer retention, all to help businesses scale their operations or position their companies for lucrative sales.As the founder of Valor Janitorial in 2003, Brandon Hayes turned a one-man operation into one of the leading janitorial service providers in the Dallas-Ft. Worth region. Under his leadership, Valor Janitorial grew to serve over 100 client companies and achieved annual revenues in the millions before the company was successfully sold in 2014. Mr Hayes continues to contribute to the janitorial industry as a consultant, leveraging his extensive expertise in the industry.In 2014, Brandon acquired Renegade Cigar Lounge, which offers a comfortable and high-quality environment for enthusiasts in Texas. The lounge features a carefully curated selection of premium hand-rolled products. Brandon quickly expanded the market reach and doubled the client base within six months. Through strategic partnerships with the manufacturers, he was able to offer a broader range of products to his customers. In 2017, Davidoff chose Renegade as a premier location for customers seeking expert guidance in selecting their preferred products. The development of his signature brand exclusively available to Renegade customers further solidified the business's position as one of Dallas's most upscale specialty product lounges. It has been recognized as the best lounge in Dallas Fort Worth several times. Additionally, they offer a specialty product of the month club and an online retail store.Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Hayes has been featured in several industry publications, received many awards and accolades, and has been recognized for his accomplishments. This year, he will be considered for an interview on TIP Radio and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for his selection as Top Business Owner and Consultant of the Year.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Mr. Hayes for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Brandon is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Brandon attributes his success to his perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors he has had along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future, he hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information, please visit: https://linktr.ee/RenegadeCigars About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped them build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals together.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.