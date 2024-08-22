Dana Alas Appointed Executive Director for the Mayor’s Office of Women’s Advancement

Thursday, August 22, 2024 - Mayor Michelle Wu announced that Dana Alas will serve as the Executive Director for the Mayor’s Office of Women’s Advancement (MOWA). In this role, Alas will lead MOWA, a team dedicated to promoting gender equity by empowering women and removing systemic barriers to their advancement. The office resides within the City’s Equity & Inclusion Cabinet. Alas started with the City this month.

“Dana’s understanding of grassroots healthcare organizing and commitment to furthering equity have already led her to achieve numerous successful campaigns and initiatives in Boston,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I look forward to Dana’s leadership and contributions to women’s advancement in our City.”

“We are working to ensure economic equity, representation, health, and safety for all women in our City,” said Mariangely Solis Cervera, Chief of Equity & Inclusion. “I’m looking forward to having Dana Alas lead the Mayor’s Office of Women’s Advancement as the team continues to do vital work to achieve equity in the City. Welcome aboard, Dana!”

Alas has led a career in labor for over 20 years, bringing her unwavering advocacy for women workers, low-income workers, immigrant workers, and workers of color to MOWA. Across her career, she has influenced positive change at local and statewide levels including statewide raising of the minimum wage and paid family medical leave, historic raise increases for workers at Boston Medical Center, and leading on anti-racism work within the 1199 SEIU United Healthcare Workers East union and its membership. Alas’ dedication to social justice resulted in her election to Vice President of 1199 SEIU United Healthcare Workers East and her current position on the Board of Health Care for All and service on Mayor Wu’s 2021 transition team.

“I am honored to serve as the Executive Director for the Mayor’s Office of Women’s Advancement,” said Dana Alas. “I am passionate about driving change for Boston’s women, and I look forward to working alongside our team to promote gender equity in our City.”

Under Alas’ leadership, the Mayor’s Office of Women’s Advancement will work to develop pioneering new policies that address evolving needs of women in Boston, strengthen support for working women and girls, expand menstrual equity initiatives, and advance economic mobility.

Recently, the Office of Women’s Advancement launched a Menstrual Equity pilot to offer menstrual pads and tampons from Aunt Flow and education programs from Love Your Menses Inc. to further menstrual equity in Boston. During Women’s History Month, MOWA honored the positive impact and leadership of Boston’s women at the annual EXTRAordinary Women event. Throughout the summer, MOWA has also held the Women’s Learn-to-Bike series, where all women and gender non-conforming adults are able to learn to ride or brush up on their pedaling skills. For more information about MOWA and current programming, visit boston.gov/women.