The September meeting of the Georgia Parole Board has been scheduled
August 22, 2024
PUBLIC NOTICE
OPEN MEETING
Pursuant to the terms of O.C.G.A. § 50-14-1, notice is hereby given to the public that the monthly meeting of the State Board of Pardons and Paroles is scheduled for Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. The meeting will be held at the University of North Georgia, Cottrell Center for Business, Technology, and Innovation, 256 S. Chestatee Street, Dahlonega, Georgia 30533.
Please note that offender cases are not discussed or considered during monthly Board meetings.
___________________________
La’Quandra L. Smith, Esq.
Director of Legal Services
Executive Secretary to the Board
Legal Disclaimer:
