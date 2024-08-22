August 22, 2024

PUBLIC NOTICE

OPEN MEETING

Pursuant to the terms of O.C.G.A. § 50-14-1, notice is hereby given to the public that the monthly meeting of the State Board of Pardons and Paroles is scheduled for Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. The meeting will be held at the University of North Georgia, Cottrell Center for Business, Technology, and Innovation, 256 S. Chestatee Street, Dahlonega, Georgia 30533.

Please note that offender cases are not discussed or considered during monthly Board meetings.



___________________________

La’Quandra L. Smith, Esq.

Director of Legal Services

Executive Secretary to the Board