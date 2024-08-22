MPD Makes Arrest in a Shooting in Southeast

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest has been made in a shooting that occurred in Southeast.

On August 20, 2024, at approximately 8:05 p.m., the victim was exiting a vehicle in the 200 block of 37th Place, Southeast, when she heard the sounds of gunshots and realized she was shot. The victim fled the scene and flagged down an officer for assistance. DC Fire and EMS treated the victim on the scene for minor injuries.

Based on the detectives’ investigation, on August 21, 2024, 18-year-old Mekhi Wilkins of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

CCN: 24128244

