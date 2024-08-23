Rexdat Ushers in New Era for Data Management in Multi-Listing Services

Rexdat has launched a new subscription-based MLS SaaS platform for real estate brokerages, appraisers, affiliates, data consumers, and realtor associations.

CONCORD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rexdat, has announced the launch of its groundbreaking centralized cloud-based, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that is poised to streamline real estate services for Multi-Listing Services (MLS), brokerages, appraisers, affiliates, data consumers, and realtor associations.

Tailored specifically for all real estate professionals, Rexdat eliminates costly inefficiencies and outdated practices by providing a single, unified source for property listings and data.

This innovative subscription-based model brings more transparency while simplifying transactions to foster seamless collaboration across the sector. By consolidating property listings and data into one unified system, Rexdat delivers consistency, accuracy, and ease of access to real estate professionals.

“Our platform addresses inefficiencies caused by the fragmented MLS system and outdated technology, offering a transformative single source of truth through a centralized platform that allows all properties to be listed in one place, eliminating the need for multiple MLS subscriptions and reducing costs for brokers and agents,” said Anvesh Chakravartula, Founder and CEO of Rexdat.

Rexdat promotes collaborative efforts through transparent listing sharing and unhindered data access, ultimately boosting financial well-being and operational effectiveness.

Rexdat also tackles the negative perceptions and complexity issues faced by the real estate industry. The platform’s user-friendly design simplifies navigation, focusing on essential services that promote transparency and improve the value proposition of real estate brokerage services. Affordable subscription fees further ensure that Rexdat is accessible to all professionals.

The platform offers a user-based subscription, tailored for real estate agents, brokers, office managers, assistants, and appraisers. Pricing options include a free tier for the first three months, followed by plans ranging from $9.99 to $29.99 per month.

For vendors and broker software solution partners, data-driven subscriptions are based on API calls, starting at a minimum charge of $99 per month.

Rexdat operates independently and is unaffiliated with the National Association of Realtors (NAR) or related associations. Users have full control over listing syndication to portals, and the platform continuously evolves based on user feedback to meet the dynamic needs of the real estate community. To learn more about Rexdat, please visit https://rexdat.com/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.