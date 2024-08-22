Thomas & Taylor Search Partners’ Groundbreaking Extension into the Funding Sector

Thomas & Taylor Search Partners introduces TTSP Access Ventures, a pioneering extension that combines executive search with strategic management consulting.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the first and only executive search firm with a robust management consulting funding arm, Thomas & Taylor Search Partners proudly announces the launch of a groundbreaking extension: Thomas & Taylor Search Partners Access Ventures.This extension marks a significant milestone in the firm's commitment to providing unparalleled support to innovative technology companies through a 360-degree approach. At Thomas & Taylor Search Partners, we not only build world-class executive teams but also assist our search clients with funding options to ensure a comprehensive partnership with Thomas & Taylor Search Partners Access Ventures, guiding them on their journey from pre-revenue stages through Series B funding."At Thomas & Taylor Search Partners, we're fueled by boundless innovation and a passion for empowering the visionary companies we serve. Today, with the launch of Thomas & Taylor Search Partners Access Ventures, we're excited to announce this executive search paradigm shift in how we support our clients. This 360-degree partnership approach, crafted through months of collaborative efforts, embodies our unwavering commitment to nurturing tech startups from inception to funding milestones, propelling their transformative visions into tangible reality."- Travis Thomas, CEO and Co-Founder at TTSP and TTSP Access VenturesAbout Thomas & Taylor Search Partners:Thomas & Taylor Search Partners is a Top Three ranked Boutique Executive Search Firm with 40 years of Executive Search experience in the Innovative Technology markets.1. Risk Free Placement Assurance• Achieving a remarkable 99% success rate in search fill over two decades, we ensure a reliable and successful partnership.2. Talent Insurance• We offer Human Capital Insurance, covering the cost of backfilling positions at zero expense in the event of voluntary or involuntary departures.3. Exclusive Partnership• We work exclusively with only 3 clients at a time, and our Partners personally handle each search commitment without delegation to recruiters.4. Efficient Executive Placements• Leveraging TTSP’s transparent AI data, our average board or c-suite fill time is less than 60 days. The accessibility of our data allows us to swiftly identify Top-Performing Predictive Thought Leaders, eliminating prolonged recruitment timelines.5. Leadership Evaluation• Our seasoned assessment experts specialize in evaluating and benchmarking both your hiring team and the final candidate pool. We ensure a thorough assessment of organizational compatibility, identifying potential team gaps before the successful candidate's onboarding.6. Seamless Collaboration• You cannot afford a bad hire, and with us, you don't have to. From the initiation of your search, your Hiring Team gains immediate access to our Proprietary Software Search Platform, ensuring seamless collaboration up to six months post the successful onboarding of the candidate.For more information about Thomas & Taylor Search Partners Access Ventures and how we support startups' growth journey, visit www.thomastaylorpartners.co

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.