Best of the Vets Art Competion Call for Submissions

Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach Best of the Vets Fine Art by Ricky Steele at the Orange Beach Arts Festival

The Coastal Art Center of Orange Beach is hosting a "Best of the Vets" art and writing competition for veterans in Escambia and Baldwin Counties

This is the first exhibition of its kind in the area. We have a large population of talented former and active service members. We look to honor their service, sacrifice and artistic gifts.” — Desiree Hodge, Director

ORANGE BEACH , AL, USA, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach is hosting the first "Best of the Vets" competition and awarding cash prizes in ten categories. There is no entry fee and the contest is open to veterans residing in Escambia County, Florida, and Baldwin County, Alabama.Veterans and Active Duty Military Personnel may apply online and enter work in Clay, Digital /Photography, Metal, Mixed Media, Painting (acrylic, watercolor, oil, pastel), Pencil/Graphite, Sculpture, Traditional Photography, and Wood. There is also a special category for poets. Amateur artists and writers are encouraged to apply. Commercial artists are not eligible. Submissions must be original and completed within 12 months prior to submission.The Arts Center, located in beautiful Orange Beach, Alabama is consistently ranked as one of the best in the United States and has won Best Gallery, Best Art Festival, and Best Fine Art Store numerous times through the years.Online application submissions are due by Midnight on October 28, 2024. Artists selected will be notified by October 31, 2024. Once selected, artists will deliver their work to the Art Center by noon on November 5, 2024. Apply Here: Submitted work will be on display. The exhibit will be open from Thursday, November 8, 2024 to Friday, November 22, 2024. The reception and award ceremony will take place on Thursday, November 14 from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at the Center. There will be no charge to attend for artists. Judging of entries will be performed by coastal resident judges, who have distinguished themselves in their respective fields.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.