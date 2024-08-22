Concierge Auctions: Exquisite Waterfront Estate in Magnolia, Texas is Pending Sale for US$9.296 Million in Just 37 Days

Stunning 227±-acre Texas estate in High Meadows community Private, gated property with main house and guest house Resort-style pool and hot tub, plus sandy lakeside beach Acres of gardens and miles of walking paths

The 227-acre private oasis is pending sale in cooperation with Lisa Carswell of Carswell Real Estate

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announced that a stunning waterfront estate, set against the shore of a private 25-acre lake in the Magnolia suburb of Houston, Texas, is pending sale for US$9.296 million after just 37 days of auction marketing. The property was offered in cooperation with Lisa Carswell of Carswell Real Estate with a reserve of US$7.49 million.

Set on 227 acres of resort-style grounds, including the 25-acre Emerald Lake, 37307 Diamond Oaks Drive occupies one of the largest lots in the High Meadows Ranch community. Featuring unparalleled privacy and expansive views, the home is complemented by outdoor features like a nine-acre Japanese garden, a seven-acre botanical garden, stocked lake, miles of hiking trails, and 21 bridges connecting the lake’s shore to 10 different islands.

"The sale of this exceptional Magnolia estate underscores the effectiveness of Concierge Auction’s model in achieving results for luxury properties that might otherwise linger on the traditional market for extended periods,” stated Carswell. “This stunning property deserved the attention it received, and through this collaboration, we were able to secure a rapid sale, showcasing the unique appeal of this one-of-a-kind property."

Images of the property can be viewed at conciergeauctions.com. All photo credits should be provided to Concierge Auctions.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

