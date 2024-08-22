MSDE to Host Free Community Screening of ‘The Right to Read’ Documentary

August 22, 2024

BALTIMORE (August 22, 2024) – The Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE), in partnership with Ibis Group, will host a free community screening of the impactful documentary The Right to Read on Wednesday, August 28 at 5:30 p.m. This special screening will be held at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History & Culture, 830 E. Pratt St.

The evening will commence with opening remarks from Dr. Sonja Santelises, Baltimore City Public Schools Chief Executive Officer. Following the film screening, there will be a panel discussion with State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carey M. Wright, documentary star and producer Kareem Weaver, and literacy expert and Senior Policy Fellow at ExcelinEd Dr. Kymyona Burk. The conversation will be moderated by Dr. Phelton Moss, Professor at American University.

“We are excited to share this incredible film with the community as it comes at a pivotal moment for education policy progress in Maryland,” said Dr. Wright. “Literacy is the cornerstone of learning and opportunity. This film underscores its vital importance in shaping the future of our students and our state.”

The Right to Read shares the stories of an NAACP activist, a teacher, and two American families who fight to provide our youngest generation with the most foundational indicator of lifelong success: the ability to read. Experts throughout the film also discuss the current state of literacy in the United States and the importance of implementing the science of reading into classroom instruction nationwide.

To RSVP for this free community screening of the Right to Read on Wednesday, August 28, visit The Right to Read in Baltimore.

