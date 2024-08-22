Shapiro Administration Celebrates Bipartisan Budget Investments in PA’s Main Streets and Downtowns, Visits Small Businesses in Bristol

DCED Secretary Rick Siger toured the Bucks County borough and met with owners and employees of small businesses that help boost local and regional growth. Governor Josh Shapiro’s 2024-25 budget includes $20 million for the new Main Street Matters program to create vibrant downtowns and commercial corridors across the Commonwealth.

Governor Shapiro’s 2024-25 budget includes a $20 million investment in the new Main Street Matters program to support the Commonwealth’s main streets, downtown business districts, small businesses, and local communities.

“The Governor’s bipartisan budget includes bold, meaningful investments — like $20 million for the new Main Street Matters program — to make Pennsylvania more competitive, grow our economy, and strengthen our communities,” said Secretary Siger. “Our 10-year economic development strategy emphasizes the importance of investing in our communities to have a strong statewide economy. Main Street Matters will make downtowns more vibrant, help businesses thrive, and enable our main streets to achieve their full potential as economic hubs.”

Main Street Matters, which will build upon, modernize, and replace the existing Keystone Communities program, will be administered through DCED. In May, Governor Shapiro announced nearly $7 million in Keystone Communities grants to support 49 community improvement projects in 25 counties across the Commonwealth – after receiving 117 applications for the program requesting more than $24 million in funding. This demonstrated the clear need for the new Main Street Matters program to invest in the growth and stability of neighborhoods, main streets, and downtown districts across Pennsylvania.

“Bristol Borough has become a true destination for fine dining, shopping and entertainment, having benefitted from investments to revitalize and grow the local businesses along and in the area of Mill and Radcliffe streets,” said Senator Steven Santarsiero. “Local leaders here in Bristol saw the incredible opportunity, they presented a vision with a plan and they have really worked together over the years to make that plan a reality. We are excited to see Secretary Siger and the Department of Community and Economic Development highlight Bristol’s impressive story and we hope it can serve as a model for other towns to be just as successful.”

“I commend Governor Shapiro and Secretary Siger for their vision in conceiving and implementing this incredible Main Street Matters program,” said Representative Tina Davis. “The Governor understands that our small businesses are the backbone of our economy. I am thrilled that they have come to Bristol to highlight the incredible work that Bristol Raising the Bar have done in conjunction with Mayor DiGuiseppe and the Borough Council to revitalize Mill Street. I know the Governor’s Main Street Matters Program will help take Bristol Borough to a whole new level.”

During his visit to Bristol, Secretary Siger and local leaders visited The Forager Cheese Shop and Local Market and also met with the owners and employees of: Papa’s Pretzel Place; HP Smoothie Bar; Isn’t She Lovely; and Bristol Books & Bindery.

“The innovative Main Street Matters program illustrates the importance of partnerships, among state and local government and the private sector,” said Bristol Mayor Ralph DiGuiseppe III. “We’re honored to be part of this exciting rollout and plan to ensure our businesses explore the opportunities it offers.”

Run by DCED, the Keystone Communities program has encouraged the creation of partnerships between the public and private sectors that support the growth and stability of neighborhoods and communities; social and economic diversity; and a strong and secure quality of life. The guidelines for the new Main Street Matters program, which will outline specifically how the program will work and who can be eligible to apply for funding, is expected to be finalized in September.

“Thanks to past DCED programs, Bristol Borough’s Main Street has experienced significant growth in recent years,” said Bill Pezza, President, Bristol Borough Economic Development Committee. “The Main Street Matters program will be a catalyst for additional public/private sector investment and continue to advance the borough as a destination for diners and shoppers.”

The 2024-2025 bipartisan budget delivers on the Governor’s key priorities to make Pennsylvania more competitive economically. In addition to Main Street Matters, it includes:

$500 million for site development, including $400 million for the PA SITES (Pennsylvania Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites) program;

for site development, including $400 million for the PA SITES (Pennsylvania Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites) program; $20 million in state funding for small minority-owned businesses in Pennsylvania; and

in state funding for small minority-owned businesses in Pennsylvania; and $15 million for tourism marketing to boost our economy, attract more visitors, and support good-paying jobs — building on the Governor’s launch of the Great American Getaway brand to encourage tens of millions within a few hours’ drive to visit Pennsylvania.

You can read Pennsylvania’s first economic development strategy in 20 years. For more information on how the Governor’s proposed budget will create opportunity for all Pennsylvanians, visit Governor Josh Shapiro’s Budget website.

