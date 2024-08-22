MDC offers pond management workshop Sept. 7 at Powell Gardens

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Ponds can be managed to improve fishing and to reduce problems from nuisance aquatic vegetation. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host a pond management workshop from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, at Powell Gardens to provide participants with tips for managing their own ponds.

MDC staff will provide participants with information on managing fish populations and aquatic vegetation in ponds. Controlling nuisance aquatic plants will be among the topics covered. Pond owners can ask questions and get specific information about dealing with problems at their pond. Participants are also asked to bring plant samples or photographs of any plants causing problems in their pond as MDC biologists can identify the plants and recommend options for control. Participants will also learn about aquatic plant identification. For MDC’s online information about pond management, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZNa.

Powell Gardens does have a $15 admission fee that participants will need pay to access the workshop location. Participants are encouraged to tour the garden’s rich floral displays and scenic ponds before and after the workshop.

Registration for this event is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4s5. Questions about this event can be emailed to austin.worth@mdc.mo.gov. Powell Gardens are located east of Kansas City and west of Warrensburg off U.S. 50 in Johnson County.