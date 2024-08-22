Kahului Park & Ride lot resurfacing

Main, News Posted on Aug 22, 2024 in Highways News

KAHULUI, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) will be paving the Kahului Park & Ride lot from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Aug. 26.

Vehicles should be moved from the lot along Kūʻihēlani Highway prior to the paving work. During the paving, at least two electric vehicle chargers out of the four will be available for use.

Paving is anticipated to last one day, on Aug. 26. If paving must be continued, work will run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 27, but may end sooner if the job is completed. At least two electric chargers will still be available. Striping work will be done in the future.

The four 150-kilowatt, direct current fast chargers have a Combined Charging System (CCS) and CHArge de MOve (CHAdeMO) ports. This is Hawaiʻi’s first National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure charging station. Construction of a second NEVI charging station is scheduled on Oʻahu.

The NEVI program seeks to accelerate the adoption of EVs, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, help the U.S. lead global transportation electrification efforts and build out alternative fuel corridors through construction of a national network of electric vehicle chargers.

