Commonwise Home Care Partners with Virginia Greens Retirement Community to Introduce Innovative Care Service Model

L to R: Dan Hebenstreit, VP of Pre-open & Lease Up Communities for Resort Lifestyle Communities, Jeffrey Grossman CEO of Commonwise, Amber Roberts, COO of Commonwise, DeAnn and Ted Ogilvie, Executive Directors of Virginia Greens

Touchpoints Program to Bolster Personal Care at Virginia Greens, Enhancing Independence and Flexibility for Williamsburg's Premier Independent Living Community

WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commonwise Home Care, a leader in premium personal care services throughout Virginia, is thrilled to announce its selection by Virginia Greens Retirement Community to provide a groundbreaking personal care service delivery model at its newly launched Independent Living Community in Williamsburg, VA. This partnership marks a significant step forward in enhancing the quality of life for residents in this highly sought-after community.

Virginia Greens Retirement Community, part of the Resort Lifestyles Communities network, is renowned for its luxurious amenities and exceptional care partnership standards. As the newest Independent Living Community in Williamsburg, Virginia Greens has quickly garnered attention for its commitment to providing an unparalleled living experience for its residents.

Commonwise Home Care, known for its longstanding reputation for excellence, will introduce its innovative Touchpoints program at Virginia Greens. This unique approach to personal care empowers residents to coordinate care in 15-minute increments, significantly differing from the traditional 4-hour shift minimums. This flexibility allows residents to maintain a higher level of independence and remain in Independent Living settings longer, avoiding the transition to Assisted Living unless absolutely necessary.

“We are honored to be chosen by Virginia Greens Retirement Community,” said Jeffrey Grossman, CEO of Commonwise Home Care. “Our Touchpoints program is designed to offer personalized, flexible care that aligns with the modern needs of seniors. By integrating this model at Virginia Greens, we are not only enhancing the quality of care but also supporting the residents in enjoying a more autonomous and fulfilling lifestyle.”

Virginia Greens Retirement Community is celebrated for its state-of-the-art facilities and its dedication to creating a vibrant, engaging environment for its residents. The collaboration with Commonwise Home Care represents a commitment to providing the highest standard of care while accommodating the evolving preferences of today’s seniors.

For more information about Commonwise Home Care and its Touchpoints program, please visit www.commonwisecare.com. To learn more about Virginia Greens Retirement Community, visit https://rlcommunities.com/communities/virginia/virginia-greens-retirement.

About Commonwise Home Care

Commonwise Home Care is a premier provider of personal care services throughout Virginia, offering a range of solutions designed to meet the unique needs of seniors. With a focus on personalized care and innovative service delivery models, Commonwise Home Care is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for its clients through compassionate and responsive care.

About Virginia Greens Retirement Community

Virginia Greens Retirement Community is a luxurious Independent Living Community situated in Williamsburg, VA, and part of the Resort Lifestyles Communities network. Known for its top-tier amenities and commitment to resident satisfaction, Virginia Greens offers an exceptional living experience designed to cater to the diverse needs and preferences of its residents.

