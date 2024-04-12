Commonwise Home Care Announces Acquisition of Caregivers of Charleston

Commonwise acquires Caregivers of Charleston, advancing its mission to become Charleston's top in-home personal care provider.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commonwise Home Care, a leading provider of premium personal care services, is delighted to announce its acquisition of Caregivers of Charleston, a reputable firm known for its commitment to paying caregivers excellent wages. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Commonwise’s ongoing effort to expand its footprint and establish itself as the premier personal care services provider in Charleston and across the Southeast.

Caregivers of Charleston has built an excellent reputation in the Charleston market, primarily due to its dedication to recognizing and rewarding the hard work of its caregivers. This philosophy aligns perfectly with Commonwise Home Care's business model, which emphasizes fair compensation for caregivers as a cornerstone of delivering exceptional care to clients.

Jeffrey Grossman, CEO and Co-Founder of Commonwise Home Care, expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition, stating, "We are incredibly excited to welcome Caregivers of Charleston into the Commonwise family. Their commitment to paying front-line caregivers a premium wage not only sets a standard for the industry but resonates deeply with our core values. This acquisition is more than a growth opportunity; it's a chance to further our mission of providing unparalleled care through a team of well-compensated, highly motivated caregivers. We believe this is a significant step forward in becoming Charleston's top choice for personal care services and expanding our presence throughout the Southeast."

The integration of Caregivers of Charleston into Commonwise Home Care is expected to enhance the range and quality of services available to clients while reinforcing the company's commitment to its caregivers. This strategic move is poised to bolster Commonwise's market position in Charleston, offering a stronger, more comprehensive care solution to the community.

Commonwise Home Care is dedicated to continuing its trajectory of growth and excellence, with the acquisition of Caregivers of Charleston being a key component of its strategy to achieve greater scale and impact in the personal care sector.

For more information about Commonwise Home Care and the acquisition of Caregivers of Charleston, please visit our website or contact our press office.

About Commonwise Home Care:

Commonwise Home Care is a premier provider of personal care services, offering a range of care solutions designed to meet the unique needs of its clients. With a focus on hiring and retaining the best caregivers in the industry, Commonwise is committed to elevating the standard of care in the communities it serves.