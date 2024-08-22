FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DDOT Encourages Drivers to Slow Down and Heed School Bus Stop-Arms as School Returns

(WASHINGTON, DC) — As District students return to school, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) encourages motorists to slow down and be mindful of pedestrians, obey the rules of the road by staying clear of dedicated bus lanes and zones, and to be ready to stop when school bus stop-arm safety cameras are activated.

“As school returns, we want our children and families traveling to and from school to have a safe walk, ride or bike to their destination,” said Acting DDOT Director Sharon Kershbaum. “Safety is at the core of everything we do at DDOT, and it is imperative that we work together as a community to help make this school year a safe one for every traveler on our roads.”

The Stop-Arm Safety Program, developed in conjunction with the Office of the State Superintendent of Education, plays a crucial role in enforcing the laws surrounding school bus stops, ensuring that drivers prioritize the safety of students during their commute. Drivers are required by law to stop in each direction, unless separated by a median, at least 15 feet away from a school bus with an extended stop sign and flashing warning lights activated. When the stop-arm is deployed, the bus’s camera automatically detects vehicles that pass within the enforcement zone, records video of the vehicle, and captures images including the vehicle, its license plate, and the extended stop-arm. School bus stop-arm safety camera images will only be captured when the school bus stop-arm is extended, and lights are flashing. The fine amount for a school bus stop-arm safety infraction is $500.

In addition, ticketing for the Clear Lanes Program remains in effect. Clear Lanes, in partnership with Metro, aims to improve bus travel times and enhance bus stop safety and accessibility by using cameras mounted on Metrobuses to identify vehicles illegally operating, parking, standing, or stopping in dedicated bus lanes and bus zones. Photos of violating vehicles are sent to DDOT, which will verify a qualifying offense. The fine amount for bus lane and zone infractions is $100.

For more information on DDOT’s school bus stop-arm cameras please visit ate.ddot.dc.gov. Information about the Clear Lanes Program can be found at https://ddot.dc.gov/clearlanesprogram.

