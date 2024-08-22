Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan Announce the Renewal of the Canada Community Building Canada Fund Agreement for the Next Ten Years

CANADA, August 22 - Released on August 22, 2024

The federal and provincial governments have signed a new ten-year agreement for the Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF) to provide predictable, long-term, and stable funding to communities across the province. Over the first five years, Saskatchewan will receive $350 million to address local infrastructure priorities.

"Investments in infrastructure are essential in supporting affordable and inclusive communities for all Canadians," Federal Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Sean Fraser said. "We are proud to announce this deal that will provide communities across Saskatchewan with the flexibility to invest in their local needs."

Since 2015, the CCBF has funded more than 1,200 road and highway infrastructure projects across Saskatchewan, totalling more than $260 million. Other projects include a new raw water pumping facility in the City of Prince Albert and a new arena complex in the Town of Wynard.

"The renewal of the Canada Community-Building Fund agreement is significant for all of us who call Saskatchewan home," Saskatchewan Government Relations Minister Don McMorris said. "The funding will help our participating communities build and protect critical infrastructure supporting recreational, transit and essential services. By collaborating with the Government of Canada, we ensure our province can meet the growing needs of its residents and improve their quality of life for generations to come."

The renewal of this agreement also means that critical public infrastructure which supports housing will continue to be built, maintained and expanded. It will also support the growth of communities by taking a holistic approach and tying infrastructure investments - such as public transit, recreation centres, water and wastewater systems - to housing needs where appropriate.

The federal government is investing $26.7 billion over the next ten years to renew CCBF deals and fund infrastructure projects - especially ones that will aid the construction of new homes across the country.

Quick facts

Across Canada, the federal government is renewing the CCBF and is investing $26.7 billion over the next ten years (2024-2034) to support core infrastructure projects.

Between 2014-2024, the CCBF invested more than $2.4 billion per year across Canada and $686.3 million to communities in Saskatchewan.

Over the first five years of the agreement, Saskatchewan will receive $350 million, including $66 million in the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

Associated links

Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada - The Canada Community-Building Fund.

Canada Community-Building Fund in Saskatchewan.

-30-

For more information, contact: