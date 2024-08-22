Take a Moment in Sask Parks: August 21 - September 3

CANADA, August 22 - Released on August 22, 2024

Visitors can enjoy an entire summer of camping, glamping, hiking and fun at the lake in Saskatchewan Provincial Parks. There are also exciting events and programming to fill visitors' days with laughter and joy in the great outdoors.

Take a moment to create new memories and experience nature to the fullest. Here are a few special events occurring over the next two weeks; all are free with a valid Park Entry Permit:

Glowmania

August 24, Pike Lake Provincial Park

4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Prepare to glow at Pike Lake Provincial Park! The park will come to life at night with a glow-themed craft and glow games for the whole family to enjoy. Visitors can experience a sunset swim in the Pike Lake Pool, enjoy a concert by Chris Henderson and help solve the Mystery of the Pike Lake Monster.

Learn more.

Summer Cinemas at Select Parks

Don't miss Sask Parks Summer Cinema where park visitors can enjoy an outdoor movie experience on the big screen. Visitors should dress for the weather and bring their own blankets and lawn chairs to cozy up with during the movie.

Join park interpreters before the show for hands-on crafts and activities.

Augut 24 - Greenwater Lake, The Little Mermaid (2023).

August 31 - Candle Lake, Migration.

September 7 - Buffalo Pound, Elemental.

Vintage RV Show hosted by The Store by the Shore

August 23 & 24, Douglas Provincial Park

Vintage RV's will be on display at Douglas Provincial Park where visitors can come and vote for their favourite vintage camper, take part in fun activities throughout the day or grab a beverage and listen to some music into the evening. The Store by the Shore is not only excited to host the event, but also to offer a pancake breakfast and a special beef on a bun.

Learn more.

Farm to Table hosted by Lakeview Grill

September 7 & 8, Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park

6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Back by popular demand, the 2024 version of Farm to Table will feature two days of incredible meals courtesy of Lakeview Grill. A seven-course meal inspired by local cuisine, wine tasting and more will delight your tastebuds as you overlook scenic Loch Leven.

Learn more.

Beaver Flat 50 hosted by Prairie Sky Running Company

September 14, Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Park

6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Welcome to the Beaver Flat 50. The team at Prairie Sky Running Company is pleased to bring visitors a course that will challenge assumptions about running on the prairies. Saskatchewan may be flat, but this race is anything but! The Beaver Flat 50 is a hilly trail run at Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Park with over 2,300 metres of vertical gain across 50 kilometres.

Learn more.

Smoke 'N The Valley

September 20 - 22, Echo Valley Provincial Park

Smoke 'N The Valley returns to Sask Parks in 2024 at Echo Valley Provincial Park. The weekend event will bring your taste buds to life with mouthwatering food at every corner. Watch local chefs face off in a burger battle and compete in a BBQ mystery box challenge, then enjoy a BBQ feast dinner in the evening.

Learn more.

There are many other things to do and see in Saskatchewan Provincial Parks. Visit the Sask Parks Event Calendar to find all events and programs.

Take a moment to explore Saskatchewan Provincial Parks. To book a campsite, visit the Sask Parks Reservation page.

-30-

