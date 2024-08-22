New $2 Million Health Innovative fund launched to improve access to care for Islanders

CANADA, August 22 - The provincial government is launching a new Health Innovative Fund to help unlock opportunities and ideas that will strengthen the PEI health care system and improve access to care for Islanders.

The Health Innovation Fund provides one-time financial assistance to new projects or initiatives that support best practices in health care, implementation of new technologies, and application of new approaches across the health care system. The fund is designed to foster innovation and creative solutions to improve health care services for Islanders.

“This funding is to support initiatives that will improve access to care for our Island residents. If an eligible group or organization has a creative solution related to our key priorities as outlined in the Provincial Health Plan 2023-2028, we want to hear it.” - Health and Wellness Minister Mark McLane

Applications for the fund are open to health care facilities, health care provider groups, health-related organizations, colleges and professional associations, as well as business innovators offering solutions that support the health and wellness of Islanders.

Funding consideration will be given to initiatives that focus on strategic areas of priority for the health care system and align with existing efforts to build a healthier future for Islanders by improving access to care. Applicants will be required to demonstrate how their initiative addresses at least one strategic pillar outlined in the PEI Provincial Health Plan 2023-2028.

Government has committed $2M to the fund for the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

Applications and proposals will be accepted until end of business day (5:00 pm AST) Thursday, October 3. Successful applicants will be notified by Thursday, October 31.

For more information about the Health Innovation Fund or to apply, visit: 2024-25 Health Innovation Fund.

Questions about the Health Innovation Fund and/or the application process can be directed to: healthinnovation@gov.pe.ca.

Media contact:

Morgan Martin

Department of Health and Wellness

mxmartin@gov.pe.ca

Backgrounder:

What makes a project application eligible for funding consideration?

To be considered for this funding opportunity, eligible groups/organizations must submit a completed proposal via the online form below.

Projects must focus on in-demand and key target areas linked to present and future health care needs of Prince Edward Island and must address one or more of the following strategic pillars as outlined in the PEI Provincial Health Plan 2023-2028:

1) Keeping the Island Population Healthy

Health and wellness for all residents

Chronic disease prevention and management

Mental health and mental wellness

2) Providing a Seamless Experience for All

Seamless access to care

Person-centered care

Coordinated care

3) Providing Equitable Access to Care

Addressing inequity

Geographies of interest

Target Demographic Groups

4) A Healthy and Sustainable Workforce