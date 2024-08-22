Kentuckians Have One Month Left To Apply for FEMA Assistance Following May 21-27 Storms

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Homeowners and renters in Butler, Caldwell, Calloway, Christian, Clay, Greenup, Hopkins, Knox, Logan, Muhlenberg, Simpson, Todd, Trigg, Warren and Whitley counties who experienced damage or losses caused by the May 21-27 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides have one month to apply for federal disaster assistance. The deadline to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance is Sept. 22, 2024.

How To Apply for FEMA Individual Assistance

Visit a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center. To find your nearest Disaster Recovery Center, visit fema.gov/drc.

Call FEMA at 800-621-3362. Multilingual operators are available. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Use the FEMA mobile app.

FEMA programs are accessible to people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs.

If eligible, FEMA disaster assistance may include financial assistance for temporary housing while survivors are unable to live in the primary home, such as rental assistance or reimbursement for hotel costs; funds to homeowners to help repair or replace disaster caused damage or loss to their primary residence, including privately-owned access routes, such as driveways, roads, or bridges; and funds for disaster-caused expenses and serious needs, such as repair or replacement of personal property and vehicle, funds for moving and storage, medical, dental, child care and other pre-approved miscellaneous items.

Applicants who wish to apply for disaster assistance should have the following information ready for their registration: Social Security number; pre-disaster address of the primary residence; name of all occupants of the pre-disaster household, types of insurance coverage; current telephone number and mailing address; bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit of financial assistance, if eligible.

Survivors should keep their contact information updated with FEMA as the agency may need to call to schedule a home inspection or get additional information.

Disaster assistance is not a substitute for insurance and is not intended to compensate for all losses caused by a disaster. The assistance is intended to meet basic needs and supplement disaster recovery efforts.

Homeowners, renters, businesses, and nonprofit organizations can apply for long-term, low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to cover losses not fully compensated by insurance and other sources. Apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA’s secure website at sba.gov/disaster.

For the latest information on Kentucky's recovery from the May 21-27 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides, as well as news releases, fact sheets and other helpful documents in multiple languages, please visit fema.gov/disaster/4804.

To view information about how to apply for FEMA disaster assistance in American Sign Language with captioning and a voiceover, please check the YouTube link.