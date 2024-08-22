Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) Announce Release of September Observance Graphics

DALLAS, TX, US, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) are excited to announce the release of their latest monthly holiday and observance graphics for September, available exclusively through their Breakroom E-News program. This collection of 43 graphics encompasses a wide range of health-related awareness themes and cultural celebrations for September. The Breakroom E-News holiday and healthcare observance library is updated monthly with 15-50 new graphics designed to educate and engage employees across various sectors.September’s Rich Tapestry of Health ObservancesThe September collection from HAC & QAH covers an extensive range of health awareness topics, including:• Blood Cancer Awareness Month• National Yoga Awareness Month• Prostate Cancer Awareness Month• National Recovery Month• World Alzheimer’s MonthThese observances are accompanied by cultural and social celebrations such as National Hispanic Heritage Month and Patriot Day, providing a rich and diverse content mix that caters to the varied interests and backgrounds of all employees. This comprehensive suite of graphics also highlights a wide array of health-related themes and significant dates, aimed at enhancing awareness and engagement in both healthcare and corporate settings.Enhancing Workplace Engagement Through Informative Graphics"Our graphics for September are designed to inform and engage employees on important health issues and cultural observances," said Sara Beth Joyner, President of HAC & QAH. "We believe that raising awareness through these visuals can significantly enhance understanding and encourage participation across the entire workplace."Mercedes Burton, Director of Design at HAC & QAH, added, "Each graphic is created to spark dialogue and build a more connected and informed community within every organization. From health tips to cultural celebrations, our content is geared towards enriching the daily experience of employees."About Breakroom E-NewsThe Breakroom E-News program by HAC & QAH is a digital signage service that delivers curated content directly to corporate and healthcare settings. By updating monthly with new graphics that reflect current observances and celebrations, the program ensures that organizations can maintain a dynamic and responsive communication strategy that keeps all team members connected and informed.About Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH)Healthcare Art Consulting and Quality Art House specialize in providing visual communications and artistic solutions for corporate and healthcare systems and facilities nation-wide. Since 2003, the firm’s success has been centered on educating and building long-term partnerships with clients.They offer a full spectrum of consulting and visual communication products, such as patient communication boards, digital signage, donor recognition signage, large scale murals and graphics, artwork on paper, canvas, acrylic, metal, and other mediums, custom framing, sculptures, dimensional lettering, wayfinding signage, and more.Contact Information:Sara Beth Joyner, EDACPresident214-773-1298S.Joyner@HealthcareArtConsulting.comS.Joyner@QualityArtHouse.comMercedes Burton, EDACDirector of Design972-730-6622MercedesBurton@HealthcareArtConsulting.comMercedesBurton@QualityArtHouse.com

