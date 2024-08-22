Community funding boost makes more free, healthy food available

CANADA, August 22 - Michael McKnight, president and CEO, United Way British Columbia –

“We are deeply grateful for the Critical Food Infrastructure Grant, which significantly bolsters our mission to increase access to nutritious and affordable food. This support is vital in advancing initiatives that prioritize Indigenous food sovereignty and regional self-determination, on Vancouver Island and across the province. Together, we are fostering more healthy, caring, and inclusive communities.”

Peter Sinclair, executive director, Loaves & Fishes Community Food Bank –

“We can’t thank the Government of B.C. and United Way British Columbia enough for the Critical Food Infrastructure Grant. This funding is providing an essential refrigerated vehicle for Loaves & Fishes North Island food bank. The new vehicle will help ensure that the communities of Port Hardy, Port McNeill, Woss, Sointula and Port Alice will continue to have reliable access to free and nutritious food well into the future. At the same time, surplus food from food-recovery grocery partners will instead go to people in need in these communities, rather than going to waste.”

Paula Mansyk, executive director, Nanaimo Foodshare Society –

“The funding we received from United Way B.C. allowed Nanaimo Foodshare to acquire a transportation vehicle that is crucial for all 16 of our food-security programs. It will make a huge difference to our organization, and we are very grateful.”

Crystal Carson, volunteer, Good Food Box –

“Volunteering with the Good Food Box Program has helped me give back to my community and helped me to make new friendships and learn new skills. The Good Food Box also helps me to put food on the table and I am really grateful for that.”