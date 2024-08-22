Precautionary swimming advisory lifted for most sound-side sites after Tropical Storm Debby

State recreational water quality officials have now lifted the precautionary against swimming issued due to Tropical Storm Debby for all but eight locations.

The precautionary advisory was lifted today for most sound-side swimming sites in Brunswick, New Hanover, Pender, Onslow, Carteret, Hyde, and Dare Counties. Test results of water samples taken from these waters show bacterial levels that meet the state’s and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s safe swimming standards. The precautionary advisory of most ocean-side sites was lifted Aug.14.

Eight areas remain under swimming advisory due to bacteria levels that exceed safe swimming standards:

The Caswell Beach Public Beach access off Caswell Beach Road in Brunswick County;

Banks Channel at the public access located at the corner of Waynick Boulevard and Sunset Avenue in Wrightsville Beach in New Hanover County;

Banks Channel at Waynick Boulevard approximately 150 yards north of Iula Street in Wrightsville Beach in New Hanover County;

Pamlico River at the Railroad Trestle in Washington;

Pamlico Sound at the Sandy Bay sound-side access near Frisco along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore;

Roanoke Sound at the Colington Harbour swim beach at the end of Colington Drive in Kill Devil Hills in Dare County;

Ocean waters at GA Kohler Court in Rodanthe along Cape Hatteras National Seashore in Dare County;

Ocean waters at Tower Circle in Buxton along Cape Hatteras National Seashore in Dare County.

Recreational water quality officials continue to monitor these areas and will notify the public when conditions meet the state’s and EPA’s safe swimming standards.

The precautionary advisory was issued Aug. 7 as Tropical Storm Debby approached North Carolina. Excessive rains and flooding can cause high levels of bacteria in the water that can make people sick. Floodwaters and storm water runoff can contain pollutants such as waste from septic systems, sewer line breaks, pet waste, wildlife, petroleum products and other chemicals.

Coastal recreational waters in North Carolina are generally clean. However, it is important to continue monitoring them and inform the public of any localized problems. The N.C. Recreational Water Quality Program samples 221 sites in coastal waters of the state, most of them on a weekly basis from April through October.

For more information on the N.C. Recreational Water Quality Program or to a view a map of testing sites, visit the program’s website, and follow the program’s Twitter feed.