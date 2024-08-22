SkillBurst’s Global AI Training Series Reaches Milestone as ABA Sets New Guidelines

BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SkillBurst Interactive, the world’s premier leader in digital learning for law firms and their clients, is proud to announce the release of the 20th and final eLearning module in its highly acclaimed series, Generative AI Fundamentals for Law Firms . This significant milestone arrives as the American Bar Association introduces Formal Opinion 512, reinforcing the ethical requirement for US lawyers to “keep up” with generative AI technologies.The final module, Generative AI: The Legal Tech Landscape, features product categories and demonstrates how generative AI is enhancing capabilities and addressing new use cases within law firm workflows. This release completes a comprehensive series of twenty bite-sized eLearning modules, all developed in close collaboration with the founding consortium of law firms that SkillBurst established in August 2023. The completed series is timely given the ABA’s new guidelines.The ABA’s Formal Opinion 512 outlines a standard for a "reasonable understanding of the capabilities and limitations” of generative AI tools, a need that the SkillBurst series directly addresses.The Opinion also emphasizes that acquiring a reasonable understanding “is not a static undertaking” and that lawyers should consider ongoing education to keep pace with AI advancements. Conveniently, the Generative AI Fundamentals for Law Firms series is now pending Continuing Legal Education (CLE) credit approval in the United States.“AI is reshaping the legal industry, and it's essential that lawyers fully understand and leverage these technologies to enhance their practice,” said Steve Gluckman, CEO at SkillBurst Interactive. “Our series is designed to be tool-neutral, with the exception of a specialized module on Copilot, ensuring that legal professionals are equipped with the foundational knowledge needed to ask the right questions and engage with AI tools in a safe, ethical, and productive manner.”The Generative AI Fundamentals for Law Firms series is distinguished by its commitment to ethical AI usage, emphasizing the creation of high-quality work product while safeguarding client confidentiality and compliance with legal standards. The final module’s broader perspective on legaltech serves to contextualize the entire series, providing learners with the insights needed to navigate the rapidly evolving legal industry.For more information on the Generative AI Fundamentals for Law Firms series or to inquire about CLE credit eligibility, please visit https://www.skillburst.com About SkillBurst InteractiveSkillBurst Interactive has served as an innovator in online learning for law firms for over a decade. The company supports the most respected names across the global legal industry as well as their corporate and public-sector clients in their quest to deliver sophisticated learning experiences through the use of leading-edge technology. SkillBurst is known for partnering with forward-thinking law firms to develop in-demand training experiences for this evolving on-demand world. It has done so with a variety of customizable content libraries for lawyers & staff, a cutting-edge platform for firms to deliver online training to their clients, as well as custom-developed courses to meet each firm’s unique training needs. The company’s ability to successfully take complex topics and make them engaging and understandable, via their interactive SkillBurstapproach, has become recognized and valued throughout the legal community. https://www.skillburst.com/

