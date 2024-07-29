SkillBurst’s Gillespie Named Finalist for ALM New England Legal Awards
Chief Strategy Officer Recognized for “Legal Innovators & Disrupters” CategoryBETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SkillBurst Interactive, the world’s premier digital learning company for law firms and their clients, is pleased to announce that Chief Strategy Officer Anusia Gillespie has been named a finalist for ALM’s Second Annual New England Legal Awards in the category of “Legal Innovators and Disrupters.” Winners will be recognized at an awards dinner on Sept. 26 at Fairmont Copley Plaza in Boston.
Gillespie, who is based in the Boston area, has been recognized for her groundbreaking career that encompasses practicing law, program design and development in academia at Harvard Law School Executive Education, building and leading innovation at Eversheds Sutherland, and driving in-house transformation at a legal services company. At SkillBurst, she helps shape strategy across the business, and she also leads the Legal Innovation Lab, where she oversees the creation of transformative digital learning solutions in the age of generative AI.
“Anusia is a dynamic leader who is exactly the right person to bring together the tools and talent that will help other lawyers understand and take advantage of GenAI and other emerging technologies and innovations,” said Steve Gluckman, CEO and co-managing partner. “She is the epitome of an innovator and disrupter and is a worthy recipient of this honor.”
In naming Gillespie a finalist, ALM recognized her willingness to take risks and embrace innovation at a time of great uncertainty across the legal profession regarding GenAI and other new technologies.
“It is a great honor to be recognized as a finalist by ALM, among my colleagues and peers,” said Gillespie. “It’s an exciting time in legal innovation, and I’m thrilled to be in a position to help lawyers get the training and skills they will need to adapt to this rapidly changing environment and achieve even greater success.”
The ALM New England Legal Awards recognize attorneys and firms from Connecticut, Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island in a variety of categories, including attorney of the year and litigation department of the year, among others.
About SkillBurst Interactive
SkillBurst Interactive has served as an innovator in online learning for law firms for over a decade. The company supports the most respected names across the global legal industry as well as their corporate and public-sector clients in their quest to deliver sophisticated learning experiences through the use of leading-edge technology. SkillBurst is known for partnering with forward-thinking law firms to develop in-demand training experiences for this evolving on-demand world. It has done so with a variety of customizable content libraries for lawyers & staff, a cutting-edge platform for firms to deliver online training to their clients, as well as custom-developed courses to meet each firm’s unique training needs. The company’s ability to successfully take complex topics and make them engaging and understandable, via their interactive SkillBurst® approach, has become recognized and valued throughout the legal community. https://www.skillburst.com/
