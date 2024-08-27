FS-Elliott Launches P650 Centrifugal Air Compressor

FS-Elliott P650

EXPORT, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- FS-Elliott is proud to introduce the P650, the newest member of the Polaris Line. Like all FS-Elliott’s centrifugal air compressors, the P650 delivers ISO 8573-1 Class 0, oil-free air to power your operations. The P650 features the latest aerodynamic designs to optimize performance and efficiency saving on energy costs and reducing your carbon footprint. Available Regulus control systems feature powerful PLC controllers and large touchscreen color HMIs that make operation simple and straight forward while utilizing the latest control philosophies for reliable, efficient operation.Superior ReliabilityAll FS-Elliott Polaris Compressors are backed by an industry leading 2-year full package warranty along with our SteadAir 5-year airend warranty. We understand the importance of critical machinery in a production facility. Our equipment is designed to thrive in the most challenging applications and demanding environments around globe.Energy EfficiencyBacked by FS-Elliott’s 60 years of experience, the state-of-the-art aerodynamic design of the P650 boosts high- stage efficiency across a wide range of turndown and supports HOC drying technology for system energy savings. The latest advances in centrifugal controls also contribute to delivering maximum energy savings.Ease of Operation & MaintenanceThe P650 features a removable airend design to make field replacements extremely simple as well as horizontally split airend components to allow for inspection and maintenance without disturbing air piping. The suite of control options available provide a large color HMI and various easy -to- use control modes to suit customer needs.“The P650 is designed to deliver reliable, efficient compressed air to customers so they can focus on maximizing their productivity,” says Michael Wik, Director of Product Management at FS-Elliott. “The P650 is unmatched in aerodynamic performance, reliability and ease of maintenance, resulting in providing the lowest cost of ownership for compressed air. We know this new addition to the Polaris line will continue to make FS-Elliott a market leader for centrifugal compression technology.”For more information about the P650 and the rest of the Polaris line, please visit fs-elliott.com About FS-Elliott Co., LLCFS-Elliott is a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of oil-free, centrifugal compressors, with operations in over 90 countries. For 60 years, FS-Elliott has combined commitment to quality with advanced technology so our customers can increase their productivity and lower system operating costs.

