H.R. 6572, Deploying American Blockchains Act of 2023

H.R. 6572 would designate the Department of Commerce as the primary advisor to the President for policy related to the deployment, use, application, and competitiveness of blockchain technology and applications. The act would require the department to undertake various activities in that role, including developing policies and recommendations, promoting U.S. economic and national security, examining the benefits to federal agencies, and coordinating federal activities related to cybersecurity.

