H.R. 3916, SCREENS for Cancer Act of 2024

H.R. 3916 would reauthorize the appropriation of $275 million each year from 2025 to 2029 for the National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program, which is administered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Under the program, CDC provides grants to states to support access to screening, diagnosis, and treatment of breast and cervical cancer. The bill also would expand the eligible purposes for those grants and amend the program’s evaluation and reporting requirements. In 2024, CDC allocated $235.5 million for the program.

