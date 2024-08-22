Governor Ron DeSantis Awards More Than $5.8 Million for Infrastructure Improvements at the Space Coast Regional Airport Through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund

TITUSVILLE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis awarded over $5.8 million to the Titusville-Cocoa Airport Authority through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund (JGGF). The funding will support roadway infrastructure by creating direct access from the Space Coast Innovation Park to the Space Coast Regional Airport. The JGGF award will help expand business opportunities in the park and is estimated to create more than 900 jobs.

“Florida is the space capital of the country,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Titusville and the surrounding communities will benefit from these high-demand, high-wage jobs that will contribute to a stronger economy for families along the Space Coast.”

“Under the Governor’s leadership, Florida continues to make strategic, targeted investments in aerospace and aviation sectors across our state,” said Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. “Today’s award is a great example of how such strategic support helps those sectors get a foothold in communities that have a vision for creating a modern, high-wage, high-demand ecosystem.”

The JGGF will fund the construction of a 3,200-foot roadway to provide direct access from the Space Coast Innovation Park’s three-phase development project to the Space Coast Regional Airport. The Space Coast Innovation Park will accommodate up to seven commercial buildings with a total of 1.4 million square feet of industrial space. The project is expected to have a positive fiscal impact of over $24.6 million.

The Florida Job Growth Grant Fund is an economic development program designed to promote public infrastructure and workforce training across the state. Proposals are reviewed by FloridaCommerce and are chosen by Governor DeSantis to meet the demands for workforce training or infrastructure needs in communities around the state.

