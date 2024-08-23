Discover the Magic of Imagination with Fafa’s “38 Socks”

38 Socks, written by Fafa Briley & Baxter Publications

Explore the World of Jack’s Enchanted Socks and Uncover a Heartwarming Surprise in This Whimsical New Children’s Book

PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Briley & Baxter Publications is delighted to announce the release of 38 Socks by Fafa Meistrell, set to enchant readers of all ages on August 27, 2024.

This delightful new addition to children’s literature invites young readers into Jack’s imaginative world, where his 38 socks are a source of wonder, excitement and discovery.

In 38 Socks, children follow Jack as he embarks on whimsical adventures with his treasured collection of 38 socks. Different socks inspire different escapades that challenge his memory, creativity and courage. But amidst the playful antics and colorful tales, Jack's journey unveils an important surprise that will captivate readers and reveal what he cherishes most.

Faril Meistrell, known affectionately as “Fafa,” has been teaching children art and storytelling nationally for decades. Her impressive career includes writing and producing an Emmy Award-winning television series, a White House documentary on drugs, and hosting radio shows in multiple states. A former Montessori and Theater Arts teacher, Fafa has pioneered children’s art programs for schools, libraries and Boys & Girls Clubs. Her art programs include fine art, crafts, sculpture and video production.

“38 Socks is not just a story about a boy and his socks, but how to create a magical, fun day with your imagination,” Fafa explains. “I love creating stories with an unexpected punch line. I write them in rhyme because I love the wonderful rhythm of words when spoken out loud. It makes story hours interactive.”

38 Socks promises to be a treasured addition to any child’s library, celebrating the joy of imagination and the connections we form with special possessions.

“Children’s books are vital for developing creativity, inspiring storytelling, a love of reading and an appreciation of art” said Fafa. “Creativity needs curiosity, confidence and commitment. When children go from ‘I can’t’ to ‘I can’t believe I did that!’ their “ah-HA” moment is priceless.”

About the Author: Fafa, is an accomplished artist, writer, producer and teacher with a distinguished career that includes award-winning television and radio productions. During college and throughout her career Fafa fostered creativity in children with some of their artwork also received national attention.

About Briley & Baxter Publications: Based in Plymouth, Massachusetts, Briley & Baxter Publications, founded by award-winning author Stacy Padula, collaborates with authors across various genres including non-fiction, young adult, children’s, science fiction and more. Their books are available through major distributors like Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Target, Walmart, iTunes and others. Each month, ten percent of publishing royalties are donated to different animal rescue organizations.

