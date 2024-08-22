USS Blue Ridge Returns from Summer Patrol

Blue Ridge departed Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka on June 4. During the patrol, the ship and the Seventh Fleet staff participated in Valiant Shield—a multinational, biennial field training exercise focused on sustaining joint forces in a multi-domain environment—and made visited Manila, Philippines; Laem Chabang, Thailand; Cam Ranh, Vietnam; Port Klang, Malaysia; Changi, Singapore; and Koror, Palau, to engage with U.S. allies and partners in the region.

Under the command of Capt. Nicholas DeLeo, Blue Ridge traveled 9,842 nautical miles, while fulfilling its mission as the flagship for Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet.

“I am extremely proud of the Blue Ridge and 7th Fleet crew for their professionalism throughout this patrol, from completing consecutive sea and anchor evolutions to feeding the 1,200 service members aboard,” said DeLeo. “It was an honor to watch such teamwork displayed by the Sailors of both teams.”

“It is a privilege every day to work with this team,” Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet. “I commend the Blue Ridge and 7th Fleet teams for their work to advance our mission in this consequential theater.”

As the 7th Fleet flagship, Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific.

U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

For more news from USS Blue Ridge, visit http://www.navy.mil/local/lcc19/.

