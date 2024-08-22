【Grand Opening】 “Macao Week in Shaanxi•Xi’an” manifests colorful “tourism +” for destination marketing

MACAU, August 22 - 【MGTO】Macao Week in Shaanxi•Xi’an is grandly unveiled

“Macao Week in Shaanxi•Xi’an” was grandly unveiled at Zhonghe Square, Qujiang Pool Relic Park in Xi’an today (22 August). Held for five consecutive days (22 – 26 August), the roadshow showcases Macao’s diverse “tourism +” offerings to Xi’an residents, while promoting the series of favorable measures the Central Government has for Macao, including the inclusion of Xi’an in the Individual Visit Scheme (IVS) for travel to Macao. Along with the resumption of direct air services between Xi’an and Macao, the Macao Week is held to boost locals’ interest in visiting Macao and keep widening the Mainland visitor market.

Leaders’ meeting for closer exchange

Before the opening, Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Macao SAR Government, Lei Wai Nong, met with Mayor of Xi’an, Ye Niuping, and other officials for an exchange of perspectives on tourism, Chinese medicine, technology, culture, talent and other areas. Both sides hope that by bringing together their strengths, they can strengthen cooperation in different fields, jointly expand multi-destination travel markets and boost mutual visitations.

The guests who officiated the opening ceremony include Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Macao SAR Government, Lei Wai Nong; Member of the Standing Committee of Xi'an Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Vice Mayor of Xi’an Municipal People’s Government, Xu Ketao; Director of Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of Shaanxi Provincial People’s Government, Yao Hongjuan; Chief of Office of the Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Macao SAR Government, Ku Mei Leng; Director of Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes; President of Macao SAR Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute, Vincent U; Director of the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, António Lei, and Deputy Secretary of the Party Working Committee of Qujiang New District of Xi’an, Li Tiejun, among others.

The Macao Week in Shaanxi•Xi’an is jointly organized by the Macao SAR Government, Xi’an Municipal People’s Government as well as Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of Shaanxi Provincial People’s Government. The co-organizers include Information Office of Xi’an Municipal People’s Government, Xi’an Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism, Xi’an Municipal Bureau of Commerce, Xi’an Municipal Bureau of Investment Cooperation and Xi’an Council for the Promotion of International Trade. The coordinators include Macao Government Tourism Office; Macao SAR Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute; Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of Xi’an Municipal People’s Government, and Administrative Committee of Qujiang New District of Xi’an. The event is supported by various governmental entities, community organizations and chambers of commerce from Macao as well as Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, with the participation of different enterprises from Macao.

Enhance cooperation between Shaanxi and Macao

In his remarks, Secretary for Economy and Finance, Lei Wai Nong, stated that Shaanxi and Macao have nurtured a sound foundation for cooperation and continue to promote exchange and cooperation in different fields. At present, direct flights are operated between Xi’an and Macao. He hopes that with the success of the Macao Week in Shaanxi•Xi’an, both destinations can ride on existing foundation to deepen pragmatic cooperation and interchanges in tourism, MICE, economy and trade as well as culture, together seizing the opportunities brought by national development to attain mutual success and concerted development.

Member of the Standing Committee of CPC Xi'an Municipal Committee and Vice Mayor of Xi’an Municipal People’s Government, Xu Ketao, stated in his speech that the “Macao Week in Shaanxi•Xi’an” stands witness to the concerted development of both destinations. He hopes that the event can ignite a new start for mutual exchange as both sides unveil a wider scope of collaboration in culture and tourism, trade and commerce, education and technology in the future. He looks forward to joining hands with Macao to further exchange and forge partnerships, reaching mutual progress and benefits in solidarity, as both sides compose splendid new symphonies of cooperation.

Opening ceremony radiates Sino-Portuguese color with the song “In love with Macau”

Performances unveiled the opening ceremony with a fusion of Chinese and Portuguese cultural aroma. Three singers from Macao, Cátia de Jesus Pinto, Giuliana and Filipe Baptista Tou together sang an original song from Macao, “In love with Macau”, in Mandarin and Patuá. Their trio was coupled with Portuguese Folk Dance, lifting the curtains upon the Macao Week in Shaanxi•Xi’an.

Brand-new event highlights for immersive experience

A range of brand-new major highlights are presented in the roadshow to create an immersive experience and innovative extravaganza for Xi’an residents, including the Macao Week’s key visual design, themed installations, expanded booths and incorporation of 3D and other technologies.

Five-day roadshow manifests Macao’s glamour in “tourism +”

Various departments of the Macao SAR Government joins hands with different enterprises and businesses to roll out 48 booths at the mega roadshow to showcase Macao’s rich dimensions of tourism, trade and commerce, culture, gastronomy, culture and creativity, sports, entertainment and more. Radiating the colorful dynamic of “tourism +”, the array of zones and booths are themed as follows: Macao Secrets Travelogue – Overview of Macao; Macao Secrets Moments – Unveiling the Macao Grand Prix Museum, Macao Cuisine and Festivals and Events Area; Macao Tour Bus – online travel agencies (OTA) sales booth; MAK MAK Gifts; Lucky Lighthouse; City of Performing Arts; sports events of Macao; trade, commerce and economy of Macao; an informative display by Economic and Technological Development Bureau; the booth of the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, as well as a showcase of Macao’s tourism industry presented by the six integrated resort enterprises. The roadshow also features interactive games. Dressed in outfits imbued with Chinese and Portuguese cultural styles, Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK interacts with local residents and extends the warm hospitality of Macao at the event.

Lively stage performances

During the roadshow, fascinating performances take place at the main stage on schedule to manifest Macao’s unique aroma of Chinese and Portuguese culture and enliven the roadshow. There are lion dance, martial art, luminescent dragon dance at night, Portuguese Folk Dance and singing band performance. In addition, the six integrated resorts have each arranged music and dance performances in different styles.

Special travel offers from businesses

For this Macao Week, tourism businesses present over 38 million RMB’s worth of special travel offers on air tickets, hotels, dining and more for sale at the roadshow and different platforms.

Themed buffets for 13 days to spotlight Macao as City of Gastronomy

Jointly organized by MGTO and Melco International Development Limited, supported by W Xi’an Hotel and Macau Beer, the gastronomic promotion “Macao Week in Shaanxi•Xi’an — Way to Macau” is held at WEI Restaurant of W Xi’an Hotel between 20 August and 1 September. Macanese and Portuguese themed buffets are served to bring into the limelight Macao’s food scene as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, attracting visitors to Macao for a culinary journey of “tourism + gastronomy”.

Macao Week gains reputation across Mainland

First unveiled in 2020, the mega promotional events of Macao Weeks have been held successively in ten cities namely Beijing, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Shanghai, Chengdu, Chongqing, Qingdao, Tianjin, Xiamen and now Xi’an, to showcase Macao’s colorful dimensions of “tourism +” and tap the potential of the Mainland market.

For more information about the Macao Week in Shaanxi•Xi’an, please visit the themed website: https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/promotion/macao-week-in-shaanxi-xian-2024 or follow MGTO’s official accounts on WeChat, Weibo, Xiaohongshu and Douyin.