Dr. Rick J. Pumill of Cross County Cardiology - Mt. Sinai Approved As 2024 NJ Top Doc

Dr. Rick J. Pumill

NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Rick J. Pumill of Cross County Cardiology - Mr. Sinai based on merit for 2024.

SECAUCUS, NJ, USA, August 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Board-certified cardiologist, Dr. Rick J. Pumill of Cross County Cardiology – Mt. Sinai has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs for 2024 and is a leading expert in cardiovascular care with over 33 years of experience.Dr. Pumill, who founded Cross County Cardiology, has played a pivotal role in the practice's growth and success over the years. His deep commitment to patient care, combined with his meticulous attention to detail, has set the standard for the entire practice.Known for his caring demeanor and excellent bedside manner, Dr. Pumill's approach to patient care is both personal and comprehensive. He takes the time to thoroughly understand each patient's unique medical history and lifestyle, ensuring that their treatment plans are tailored to achieve the best possible outcomes.Dr. Pumill's expertise is particularly notable in the fields of electrocardiography and congestive heart failure. As evidenced by his informative "Whiteboard Wednesdays" series on Youtube, he excels in demystifying complex medical concepts for his patients. Whether explaining the nuances of EKG readings or discussing the latest treatments for heart failure, Dr. Pumill combines his vast knowledge with a personable approach, making patients feel at ease and well-informed.Patients describe Dr. Pumill as not just a doctor, but as a partner in their health journey. His ability to diagnose and treat a wide range of cardiovascular conditions with precision has earned him a loyal patient following and the distinction of being named a Top 10 Doctor in Greater New Jersey by his patients. His dedication to patient-centered care and his exceptional medical expertise are key reasons why he continues to be recognized among the top doctors in his field.In addition to being a reviewed and approved NJ Top Doc, Dr. Rick J. Pumill has also been reviewed and approved by NY Top Docs for 2024.For more information about Dr. Rick J. Pumill and his outstanding contributions to the field of cardiology, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/drrickpumill/ To learn more about Cross County Cardiology - Mt. Sinai, please visit www.crosscountycardiology.com ---About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com

