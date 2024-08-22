MDC invites the public to retrieve cull wood piles from timber harvest on Meramec Conservation Area

SULLIVAN, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is inviting the public to take advantage of an opportunity to obtain free leftover wood for firewood and other uses from cull piles on Meramec Conservation Area in Franklin County.

The cull pile cuttings are waste wood left behind after a recent timber harvest. Those who have the proper equipment for woodcutting and transportation can take advantage of this chance to obtain firewood, outdoor wood furnace fuel, or wood to use for chips and mulch. There are five cull piles on the area.

For more information contact, MDC Forester Matt Pilz at 573-468-3335, ext. 6602, or Matthew.Pilz@mdc.mo.gov.

The 3879-acre Meramec Conservation Area is located near Sullivan; from I-44 take Exit 226 to Highway 185 south, then five miles to reach the area.