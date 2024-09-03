New Book, ‘Staying One Step Ahead,’ Proposes Solutions to School-Shooting Tragedies

Tom Czyz releases "Staying One Step Ahead: Ending the Story of Active Shooter in America’s Schools" with Advantage Books Tom Czyz, author of "Staying One Step Ahead: Ending the Story of Active Shooter in America’s Schools"

School security expert Tom Czyz publishes his new book Staying One Step Ahead: Ending the Story of Active Shooter in America’s Schools.

NEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the new book Staying One Step Ahead : Ending the Story of Active Shooter in America’s Schools, author and school security expert Tom Czyz offers concrete ideas on how to avert tragedy by making the nation’s schools safer.The book’s message is aimed at adults responsible for keeping children safe at school. It provides them with a practical guide and Czyz’s “Ten Commandments of Preparation,” a detailed list of what schools can do to better protect students and staff.“This book is going to force you to reconsider your policies, your protocols, and your existing safety measures,” Czyz writes. “It might make you realize you spent money on the wrong things. It might make you realize you haven’t spent enough on the right things. It will challenge your preconceptions and compel you to act.”Staying One Step Ahead, published by Advantage Books, gives insights into how schools should respond to active shooter scenarios before, during, and after an event. Czyz draws on the experience he has gained going to the scene of and investigating more than 60 K-12 shootings, including Sandy Hook, Parkland, Santa Fe, Uvalde, and Nashville.Czyz, the husband of a school teacher and a father of six, was motivated to start his school security company, Armoured ONE , after the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012.Throughout his book, Czyz uses the 2022 shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, as a focal point because Uvalde was a case study of “the mistakes we see repeated across schools, which then allows for the story of active shooter to continue.”Czyz lays out actions schools and communities can take to stay one step ahead of an active shooter. He also debunks 10 myths about school shootings, such as “active shooters do what they do because they were bullied” or “it’s a mental health problem, not a gun problem.”As discouraging as the seemingly endless cycle of school shootings has been, Czyz offers hope, saying he sees improvements with both schools and law enforcement.“People are starting to listen,” he writes. “They are starting to realize the only way off this insanity cycle is to get their hands dirty and do the work. People are waking up to see that the only solution to this deadly déjà vu is to learn from the experts and follow their expertise – not just guessing or going through the motions.”About Tom CzyzTom Czyz (tomczyz.com), the author of Staying One Step Ahead: Ending the Story of Active Shooter in America’s Schools, is the founder of Armoured One and ONE Training, which offer services and products related to school security. Czyz regularly consults schools on safety policies, training, and physical security measures. Previously, Czyz worked in law enforcement for nearly 20 years, serving in such roles as a homicide detective and a SWAT officer.About Advantage Media GroupAdvantage Media (advantagemedia.com) offers independent publishing programs and Authority Media™ services purpose-built for transformational business leaders, entrepreneurs, and industry experts who seek to inspire a new generation, ignite social change, and grow their reputation as thought leaders. The company has published more than 2,000 Authors who reside in 12 countries and has translated their books into more than 20 languages.

