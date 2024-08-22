Disaster Recovery Centers in Calloway, Trigg Counties Closing Saturday

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Disaster Recovery Centers in Calloway and Trigg counties will cease operations Saturday at 5 p.m. CT. Help is still available in person, online or by phone. Kentuckians should check the most up-to-date schedule to ensure a Disaster Recovery Center is open before going there. The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is Sept. 22.

Calloway County (DRC): Calloway County Fairground, 211 Fairground Road, Murray, KY 42071.

Trigg County (DRC): Trigg County Emergency Operations Center, 39 Jefferson Street Cadiz, KY 42211.

These two centers will close permanently at 5 p.m. Central Time, Aug. 24. The hours for these two centers are:

Aug. 19 - 23, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Central Time

Aug 24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Central Time

Seven other Disaster Recovery Centers are currently open:

Clay County (Mobile DRC): Clay County Community Center, 311 Highway 638, Manchester, KY 40962. Working hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Eastern Time, Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 22-24.

Caldwell County (DRC): Caldwell County Emergency Operations Center, 102 Northfield Drive, Princeton, KY 42445. Working hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Central Time, Monday through Saturday.

Greenup County (DRC): Flatwoods Senior Center, 2511 Reed St., Flatwoods, KY 41139. Working hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Eastern Time, Monday through Saturday.

Hopkins County (DRC): Madison Square Shopping Center, 114 Madison Square Drive, Madisonville, KY 42431. Working hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Central Time, Monday through Saturday.

Muhlenberg County (DRC): Muhlenberg County Training Center, 61 Career Way, Central City, KY 42330. Working hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Central Time, Monday through Saturday.

Simpson County (Mobile DRC): Simpson County Health Department, 1131 South College St., Franklin, KY 42134. Working hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Central Time, Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 22-24.

Todd County (Mobile DRC): Todd County Dispatch Center, 813 South Main Street, Elkton, KY 42220. Working hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Eastern Time, Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 22-24.

Survivors in Boyd, Carter, Fayette, Greenup, Henry, Jefferson, Jessamine, Mason, Oldham, Union and Whitley counties can apply for FEMA assistance at any of the Disaster Recovery Centers. FEMA representatives can help with applications for federal assistance and provide information about other disaster recovery resources. In addition to FEMA personnel, representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration will be available to assist survivors.

How To Apply for FEMA Individual Assistance

Visit a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center. To find your nearest Disaster Recovery Center, visit fema.gov/drc.

Call FEMA at 800-621-3362. Multilingual operators are available. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

Apply at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Download and use the FEMA app.

Homeowners, renters, businesses, and nonprofit organizations can apply for long-term, low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to cover losses not fully compensated by insurance and other sources. Apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA’s secure website at sba.gov/disaster.

For the latest information on Kentucky’s recovery from the May 21-27 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides, as well as news releases, fact sheets and other helpful documents in multiple languages, please visit fema.gov/disaster/4804. Follow FEMA at x.com/femaregion4and facebook.com/fema.

To view information about how to apply for FEMA disaster assistance in American Sign Language with captioning and a voiceover, please check the YouTube link.