Women’s Foundation of the South to Release “Shift the South" on August 26, 2024

New Orleans-based Nonprofit To Release Report At Hybrid Atlanta Reception at the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women’s Foundation of the South (WFS), the ground-breaking nonprofit that exists to improve futures for women and girls of color in the South, will release its signature Shift The South: Why Change Can't Wait for Women and Girls of Color report on August 26. The report will be released during a hybrid in-person and remote event in Atlanta, Georgia from 10am to 11:45am ET. For in-person attendees, the event takes place at the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs event in Atlanta. The RSVP link can be viewed here: https://givebutter.com/STS2024.

WFS will welcome partners Policylink, Grantmakers of Southern Progress, and International Black Women’s Public Policy Institute at the event. Melanie Campbell, President and CEO of National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, and convener, Black Women’s Roundtable, will be speaking at the Shift the South launch event.

This hybrid event marks a significant milestone in WFS’s journey to empower women, girls, and gender-expansive individuals of color in the South and will offer a deeper dive into the findings of the report, including the need to drive more just policies, deepen legislative and judicial representation, and showcase the need for support in rewriting the narrative of women and girls of color in the South.

The event is free and open to the public; supporters are encouraged to join in, either in-person or remotely. Once a person confirms attendance via RSVP, the remote link will be provided prior to the launch event . All attendees with receive a digital copy of the full report; the executive summary of the report is available for previewing.

In the Shift The South: Why Change Can't Wait for Women and Girls of Color Report, WFS outlines the social determinants that are especially egregious in outcomes for women and girls of color in the South. The report further shows that reproductive oppression against women of color, particularly Black women, is rooted in our country’s history of commodifying women’s bodies, dictating sexuality, limiting education of the masses, and controlling reproductive lives. It outlines that the rollbacksregressive policies we are witnessing are all too reminiscent of that terrible history.

Through intentional investments that center on health justice, inclusive of trans and gender nonbinary individuals, WFS is building partnerships with the women leaders who are most proximate to the challenges on the ground, recognizing that they are architects of solutions. We share the intersectionality of their lives and context for their work in the report.

About Women’s Foundation of the South:

The Women’s Foundation of the South (WFS) is the first public foundation of its kind, guided by and working for women and girls of color (WGOC) in the Southern United States. WFS is led by experienced grant makers of color and raises funds, leverages resources, and centers and invests in the collective power, health, well-being, economic security, and leadership of WGOC in the South.

WFS is a permanent, endowed institution that serves as a gateway for donors, foundations, corporations, and individual investors to maximize the social impact of their investments in WGOC in the South. By transforming the way philanthropy prioritizes its funding, we can effect systemic change in gender and racial injustice and amplify the voices and actions of nonprofits that are led by WGOC in the South.

