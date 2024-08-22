Gauteng Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation avails market access opportunities to fashion designers and live music artists/bands

Gauteng avails market access opportunities to fashion designers and live music artists/bands

The deadline is fast approaching for Gauteng-based fashion designers, Live Music artists and bands to apply for market access opportunities availed by the Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation.

Fashion designers have until this Sunday 25 August to apply for a chance to be part of 3 Gauteng fashion designers to participate and showcase their work in the Fashion and Textile Trade Fair taking place in Cape Town from 07-13 September 2024.

To apply, the following documents should be submitted to Dikeledi.chakane@gauteng.gov.za

Company profile A list of international fashion shows participated in Company registration documents Clear images of merchandise ID copy

Meanwhile, an opportunity has been availed for unrecorded Live Music Artists and Bands to showcase their talent at popular tourist venues and elsewhere in Gauteng including recording their own EP and receiving professional coaching. Preference will be given to artists based in Townships, Informal Settlements and Hostel (TISH) areas.

The applicants have until Wednesday, 28 August 2024 to submit their applications to Basetsana.mabele@gauteng.gov.za. Applications should be submitted using the Google form provided at https://forms.gle/3HrVxA2HP8Ev99QP8

Only Gauteng-based fashion Designers and Live Music Bands should apply for the two opportunities. Further communication will be done with shortlisted candidates.

For media enquiries and more information, please contact:

Nomazwe Ntlokwana: Departmental Spokesperson

Cell: 083 507 8068

Email: nomazwe.ntlokwana@gauteng.gov.za