MEC Ivan Meyer welcomes direct export of horses to EU after 14 years

Direct export of horses to the EU resumes after 14 years, a boost for jobs

Western Cape MEC of Agriculture, Dr Ivan Meyer, has welcomed the news that the export of thoroughbred horses from South Africa to the EU has resumed after a 14-year absence.

MEC Meyer’s comment comes following the departure of a consignment of 32 horses to the European Union (EU) on Saturday, 17 August 2024.

MEC Meyer said, “This is fantastic news and a boost to our breakout economic vision to triple the value of Western Cape exports of goods and services (inclusive tourism) to R450 billion as we work towards creating a trillion-rand Western Cape Economy by 2035.”

“This was the first direct export of horses to the European Union (EU) since December 2010. It was the result of many years of hard work through a public-private partnership between the Western Cape Department of Agriculture, Veterinary Services, the Department of Land Reform and Rural Development, SA Equine Health and Protocols (SAEHP), and the various sectors of the equine industry”, added MEC Meyer.

MEC Meyer continues, “The Western Cape Government believes in partnerships and collaboration. We are therefore appreciative of the significant role played by our partners in completing this project successfully. I am also excited that further exports are planned for as early as mid-September, which signals a resounding vote of confidence in the work being done by the public-private partnership.”

The SAEHP highlighted that since December 2010, when the EU no longer allowed the direct export of horses, horses destined for the EU have had to be exported via Mauritius.

South Africa’s internationally acclaimed racehorse trainer Mike de Kock commented, “Having competed with South African runners in countries around the world, including the United States, the UK, Dubai and Hong Kong, I can tell you that our global participation in racing has a significant impact on our local industry and its thousands of employees. The first direct shipment to the EU in 14 years has been completed, a pertinent and potentially beneficial turning point for horseracing and breeding in our country. It’s a game changer.”

Leading bloodstock consultant Jehan Malherbe of Form Bloodstock said, “That we’re able to export again is a welcome development I hope will open doors around the world. The price in South Africa is right, and the costs are relatively low. You can buy yearlings here and start them here. They can be shipped out to overseas buyers. The costs of failure for potential investors are much less.”

According to the Western Cape Department of Agriculture’s senior state veterinarian, Dr Vivian Malan, the EU added South Africa to the list of countries approved to export horses in May 2024 after an audit team visited South Africa in October 2022.

Dr Malan commented, “The rigorous control measures in place to control the movement from the African Horse sickness-infected area into the control area in the Western Cape was the main reason for allowing the export of horses again.”

Dr Malan continues, “Before horses can be exported, they must be quarantined at an approved quarantine facility. State veterinarians attached to the WCDOA’s Boland Veterinary Office oversee the quarantine, monitor the horses' health during the quarantine, and certify the horses for export before departure.”

MEC Meyer said that the direct export of horses to the EU results in a significant increase in sales of horses in the Thoroughbred and Endurance horse industry, which will significantly boost the local economy and create jobs locally and in other provinces.

“An estimated 177 000 people are supported by employment in the thoroughbred horse racing and breeding industry alone, with many more jobs in the rural areas provided by other sectors of the equine industry. The ability to export horses to the EU will protect these jobs,” concluded MEC Meyer.

