DfC Business Plan 2024-25
This Department for Communities’ Business Plan 2024-25 has recently been approved by the Departmental Management Board. The Business Plan covers the 12 month period from April 2024 to March 2025 and sets out the steps that the Department will take in working toward delivery of the objectives, activities and milestones specified in the Key Deliverables section of the Plan; and within the limits of the financial and other resources allocated to the Department for the current financial year.
The Business Plan must remain agile and adaptable as we respond to changing demands and may therefore change throughout the reporting period. To obtain the latest version please contact PfGandBusinessPlanning@communities-ni.gov.uk.
