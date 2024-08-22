Daily Flash Launches Weekly Business Funding Segment with National Partner, Fund&Grow

The Fund and Grow segment, hosted by Amanda Webster, brings decades of business credit knowledge to help viewers acquire capital for their businesses.

I’ve seen first hand the impact that funding can have on a business, so it’s an honor and a pleasure to join forces with the Daily Flash to share this powerful knowledge with their audience.” — Amanda Webster

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On September 4th, 2024, the nationally syndicated TV show, Daily Flash, will be adding a new weekly segment on business funding to its lineup.

This segment, named Fund and Grow, will be hosted by Amanda Webster, who brings years of business credit knowledge to the Daily Flash audience, helping them acquire the capital they need to launch or grow their businesses.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to bring my knowledge on business credit to a larger audience because it means I get to help more people turn their dreams into reality by getting the funding they need,” Webster, Chief Operating Officer of the business funding firm, Fund&Grow, said.

Daily Flash has been making significant investments into its TV programming in order to provide even more useful information to its growing national audience. As business owners across the country have been battling a declining economy over the last several years, the need for expert advice has grown, and the program’s creator said she wants to be there to provide a platform for that.

“Several years ago, I started to notice that a lot of the programming on TV lately is focused on negatrealize because small business makes up 46% of the US job market, and most small businesses don’t have the capital reserves to survive a few bad months, so bringing Amanda on as our first expert for this initiative was an obvious choice. I look forward to the impact her advice will create for our national audience.”

Webster's new weekly Fund&Grow segment will be centered around business funding, and will teach viewers how to secure their first $250,000 in funding for their small business. This includes strategies and tactics to get funding under your business instead of your personal credit, to maximize your business credit score, which works completely different than your personal credit score, and to eventually even eliminate the need for a personal guarantee in some cases. Each episode will offer valuable advice to business owners trying to secure capital, and can be viewed on local networks or online at the show’s YouTube channel.

And a lack of funding is the most common factor that leads to a small business going under, and the numbers might surprise you. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), about 20% of new businesses fail within their first two years, and about 45% of new businesses fail within five years. Weiler and Webster hope to help reduce that statistic with their new alliance.

“I’ve seen first hand the impact that funding can have on the trajectory of a business. In many cases, it can even make or break a business and most people don’t know anything about it, so it’s an honor and a pleasure to join forces with the Daily Flash team to get this information into the hands of their audience. I’m excited about the impact we’re going to create together, “ Webster said.

ivity, and I wanted to change that by creating uplifting and useful content that creates a positive impact in our society. After several strategy meetings, we decided to pour our resources into business content in order to help more Americans thrive in today’s economy,” said the creator, Sharon Weiler-Conrad.

During an economic downturn, the small business community is typically the first and hardest hit, which leads to layoffs that further amplify the economic challenges for everyone. It becomes a vicious cycle and at that point, it doesn’t take long for things to quickly spiral out of control.

Weiler-Conrad wants to help prevent this by curating some of the country’s top experts to share their advice. Her goal is to help more business owners thrive through today's tough economic times by giving them the information they need to build businesses that are both more resilient and more profitable. In doing so, Weiler hopes to help those business owners thrive, keep their teams employed, and boost the economy as a whole.

“I felt focusing on business topics would give us the most impact to help the most people. By helping America’s business owners do better by providing them with the info they need to make their businesses more successful. In doing this, not only can we help them and their family, but also their employees, contractors, and vendors. This is far more important than most people

