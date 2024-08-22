Dove Hunting? Make Sure You Have Completed a Hunter Education Course

Thinking of where you can find the best dove field for this year’s hunts? Before you make the big decision, be sure you have completed a hunter education course.

Hunters can take the course completely online or take part in a classroom course, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.

“The goal is to educate hunters and set them up for success before they head to the dove field or hunting stand. We offer online courses that may work best for those with busier lifestyles, and an in-person instructive class for those who prefer the classroom setting,” says Jennifer Davison, Hunter Development Program Manager with the Wildlife Resources Division. “It is also important that we keep in mind everyone has different learning styles when it comes to those who thrive in an in-person setting rather than behind a screen.”

The five available online courses each require a fee (from $19.95 - $49.95) but all are “pass or don’t pay” courses. Fees for these courses are charged by and collected by the independent course developer. The DNR classroom course is free of charge.

Completion of a hunter education course is required for any person born on or after January 1, 1961, who:

• purchases a season hunting license in Georgia.

• is at least 12 years old and hunts without adult supervision.

• hunts big game (deer, turkey, bear) on a wildlife management area.

The only exceptions include any person who:

• purchases a short-term hunting license, i.e., anything less than annual duration (as opposed to a season license).

• is hunting on his or her own land or is a dependent hunting on land of his or her parents or legal guardians.

For more information, go to GeorgiaWildlife.com/hunting/huntereducation or call 706-557-3355.

